DON MAUER HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT AT MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL, LADUE, MO.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

EDWARDSVILLE 53, FT. ZUMWALT WEST 36: Edwardsville jumped out to a big first-half lead and went on to advance to the consolation final with a win over Ft. Zumwalt West

Malik Allen led the Tigers with 19 points, while A.J. Tillman added 10 points.

Edwardsville is now 8-6 and will play in the consolation final against Parkway Central, who nipped Ritenour 47-46, Friday at 12 noon. Kirkwood meets the host Rams in the final Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

38TH PRAIRIE FARMS COLLINSVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

QUARTERFINALS

ROCKFORD EAST 50, COLLINSVILLE 49: Rockford East pulled off a one-point win over the host Kahoks to advance to the semifinals.

Zach Chambers led Collinsville with 18 points, while Jake Wilkinson added 15 points and Jamorie Wysinger came up with 10 points.

In the other quarterfinal games, Decatur MacArthur defeated O'Fallon 59-51, Belleville East won over Lincoln 42-28 and Quincy defeated Collierville, Tenn. 63-48.

In the consolation quarterfinals, Mundelein won over Madison 63-53, McCluer North defeated Granite City 38-21, Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated Oakville 47-38 and Triad got past Alton 58-48.

In the championship semifinals, Decatur MacArthur rallied to hand Belleville East its first loss of the season 71-65 and Quincy got past Rockford East 47-41.

FIFTH PLACE SEMIFINALS

COLLINSVILLE 63, COLLIERVILLE, TENN. 47: In the fifth-place semifinal, the Kahoks bounced back nicely to take the win over Collierville and advance to the fifth-place game.

Wilkinson led Collinsville with 19 points, while Wysinger came up with 16 points. Chambers added 14 points and Nick Horras scored 12 points.

The Kahoks are now 10-5 and will play Lincoln, a 45-22 winner over O'Fallon in the other fifth-place semifinal, Friday at 2:30 p.m.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

TRIAD 62, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 54: Triad rallied from a first quarter deficit to win its consolation semifinal over Althoff.

Drew Winslow led the Knights with 18 points, while Aydin Hitt added 14 points and McGrady Noyes came up with 13 points.

Triad is now 10-4 and plays in the consolation final against McCluer North, who defeated Mundelein 51-47 in the other semifinal, in the consolation final at 4:30 p.m.

In the 13th-place semifinals, Alton got past Oakville 42-39, while Granite City was awarded a 2-0 forfeit win over Madison. The Warriors, now 6-8, play the Redbirds, currently 2-10, in the 13th place game at 10 a.m, then meet Oakville in the 15th place game at 4 p.m.

In other games on Friday, Mundelein plays Althoff for 11th place at 11:30 a.m., O'Fallon takes on Collierville for seventh place at 1 p.m., the E-Rabs play the Lancers for third place at 6 p.m. and the final pits defending champion Decatur MacArthur against Quincy at 7:30 p.m.

15TH PLACE DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC AT PINCKNEYVILLE

In the 11th place game at the Duster Thomas Classic in Pinckneyville, Roxana defeated Chester 51-47 and are now 7-9 for the season, while in the fifth place game, Murphysboro defeated Jersey 39-27. The Panthers are now 9-6 on the year

In the third-place game, Pinckneyville defeated Mt. Carmel 61-57, while Olney Richland County took the championship, winning over Benton in the final 63-43.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

GILLESPIE 52, CARLINVILLE 39: On the final day of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament at the Carlinville Big House. Gillespie held the lead from wire-to-wire to take seventh place over the host Cavaliers.

Both Tate Duckles and Ryenn Hart scored nine points for Carlinville, while Dom Alepra added eight points.

The Miners are now 3-8, while the Cavies drop to 3-10.

FIFTH PLACE GAME

HARDIN CALHOUN 55, BUNKER HILL 50: Calhoun won a tight game over Bunker Hill to take fifth place in the second game of the day.

Connor Longnecker led the Warriors with 16 points, while Chase Caselton added 13 ppoints. The Minutemen were led by Grant Burch's 29 points, with Will Manar coming up with 10 points.

Calhoun is now 3-10, while Bunker Hill goes to 3-9.

THIRD PLACE GAME

HILLSBORO 66, STAUNTON 41: Hillsboro got off to a fast start in going on to take the third place game over Staunton.

Braden Buffington led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while both Ben Atkins and Ethan Sharp scored seven points apiece.

The Hilltoppers are now 7-4, while Staunton goes to 6=7.

THE FINAL

LITCHFIELD 62, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 54: Litchfield used a big third quarter to win the championship game over EAWR.

Seth Slayden led the Oilers with 17 points, while Devon Green added 13 points and Tyler Robinson added 11 points.

The Purple Panthers improve to 10-4, while EAWR goes to 7-11.

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

On the final day of the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament, Marquette Catholic won the seventh-place game over Nelson County of Bardstown, Ky., the fifth place game saw Waterloo defeat Piasa Southwestern 63-34, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Civic Memorial for third place 70-55 and in the final between the co-hosts, Columbia defeated Freeburg 60-55.

