THURSDAY, APRIL 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ROXANA 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3

After spotting EAWR a 2-0 lead in the first, Roxana scored three runs in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth to take their backyard rivalry game at Roxana City Park.

Aiden Briggs hit a two-run homer for the Shells for his only hit and RBIs, while both Max Autery and Zeb Katzmarek had a hit and RBI each, Kael Hester and Kadin Carlisle both had hits and Caleb Wonders drove in a run.

Caleb Handler led the Oilers with three hits, while Hayden Copeland had two hits and the only two RBIs on the day and Lucas Moore, Dillon Gerner, Tyler Robinson and Devon Barboza all had hits.

Mason Crump struck out eight while on the mound for Roxana, with Briggs fanning one. Seth Slayden fanned four in pitching a complete game for EAWR.

The Shells are now 8-16, while the Oilers go to 2-16.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 3

In a game played at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, Southwestern scored in every inning but the seventh in going on to a win over Metro-East.

Ryan Lowis had two hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Hunter Newell came up with two hits, Ian Brantley had a hit and two RBIs, Rocky Darr had a hit and RBI and Hank Bouillon, Colin LeMarr and Quinten Strohbeck all had hits.

Owen Halusan had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Thijson Heard came up with two hits, Logan Johnson had a hit and RBI and Gage Trendley had a hit.

Lowis struck out four while on the mound for Southwestern, while J.D. Hutton fanned three for Metro-East.

The Birds are now 15-7-1, while the Knights drop to 5-12.

In another game, Father McGivney Catholic won at home over Marquette Catholic 4-2.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 8, GRANITE CITY 2

After Granite City took a 2-0 lead, Edwardsville came back with four runs in the third, two in the fourth and one each in the sixth and seventh to take the win at Wilson Park.

Grace Oertle had two hits, including her first varsity home run, and four RBIs for the Tigers, while Zoie Boyd and Avery Hamilton each had two hits and a RBI, Grace Blakemore and Jillian Lane had a hit and RBI apiece and Marley Fox, Jillian Hawkes and Riley Nelson all had hits.

Brooke Donohue had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Cheyenne Gaddie, Christine Myers and Emily Sykes each had a hit and Emilee Saggio had a RBI.

Fox struck out eight while in the circle for Edwardsville, with Graham Cobb-Guledge fanning two. Myers pitched a complete game for Granite.

The Tigers are now 18-3, while the Warriors are 3-15.

ALTON 7, O'FALLON 3

Alton scored a single run in the first, then added four in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a Southwestern Conference win over visiting O'Fallon.

Grace Presley had two hits and a RBI for the Redbirds, while Alissa Sauls had two hits, Emily Landyat had a hit and three RBIs, Summer Campbell picked up a hit and RBI and both Alaina Laslie and Reese Plont had a hit.

Presley struck out seven in tossing a complete game in the circle for Alton.

The Redbirds are now 7-10, while the Panthers fall to 7-11.

ROXANA 21, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10

Roxana put up seven runs in both the third and seventh innings, while EAWR scored six times in the fifth as the Shells won a wild backyard rivalry game at Leroy Emerick Field.

Camey Adams had two hits and four RBIs for the Oilers, while Jayde Kassler had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs, Kami Kearby had two hits and a RBI, KayLynn Buttry, Samantha WIlleford and Jordan Ealey each had a hit and Chloe Driver drove home a pair of runs.

Haley Pratt struck out four while in the circle for EAWR.

The Shells are now 8-9, while the Oilers go to 6-14.

COLLINSVILLE 3, BELLEVILLE WEST 2 (8 INNINGS)

Faith Fairchild's eighth inning RBI single scored the winner as Collinsville nipped West at home.

Lexi Rafalowski had two hits for the Kahoks, while Bailey Demick, Fairchild and Addie Stone all having a hit and RBI and Katie Bardwell also had a hit.

Marissa Thomas went all the way in the circle, striking out seven for Collinsville.

The Kahoks are now 3-17, while the Maroons are now 10-11.

HIGHLAND 6, TEUTOPOLIS 3

Highland scored all of its runs in the first four innings in going on to a win at T-Town.

Kelly Fuller had three hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Maggie Grohmann had a pair of hits, Maddie Trauernicht had a hit and two RBIs, Karli Dant and Alex Schultz each had a hit and RBI and both Sophia Donoho and Abby Schultz had a hit apiece.

Kaitlyn Wilson struck out four while in the circle for Highland, with Donoho fanning one.

The Bulldogs are now 12-6-1, while the Wooden Shoes go to 11-8.

TRIAD 16, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3

Triad broke open a close game late, with three runs in the sixth and eight more in the seventh to take a road win at Southwestern.

Phoebe Feldman had four hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for the Knights, with Logan Looby also hitting a homer among her three hits and four RBIs, Sam Hartoin had three hits and two RBIs, Chloe Seger had three hits, both Sam Jarman and Syd Horn had two hits and a RBI each, Delaney Hess came up with a pair of hits, Alyssa DeWitte had a hit and RBI and Andie Green also had a hit.

Maddie Hart struck out eight while in the circle for Triad.

The Knights go to 8-8, while the Piasa Birds are now 11-9.

GILLESPIE 3, JERSEY 2

Gillespie made a two-run second inning stand up in taking a close decision at Jersey.

Emily Collins had a hit and RBI for the Panthers, while Kendal Davis, Taylor Stelbrink and Bria Tuttle also had hits and Stelbrink struck out one while in the circle.

The Miners are now 16-3, while Jersey drops to 11-7.

In another game on Thursday, Father McGivney Catholic defeated Marquette Catholic 12-11.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, JERSEY 2

Avery Huddleston had a hat trick, while both Abrianna Garrett and Aubrey Wallace came up with braces (two goals each) and Keagan Thomas also scored as CM took the three points at Jersey.

Delaney Griffin and Huddleston and Aubrey Voyles also had two assists each for the Eagles, while Garrett and Brooke Harris also assisted.

Both Grace Russell and Ella Smith, assisted by Haleigh Embry and Addison Kelly, found the back of the net for the Panthers, who also got eight saves in goal by Lauren Lyons, with Sydney Moore making two saves for CM.

The Eagles are now 13-4-0, while Jersey goes to 7-8-1.

TRIAD 2, WATERLOO 1

Alina Ayran and Karen Speer scored in the second half as Triad took a vital three points over Waterloo at home in a MVC match.

Laney Harshany and Reece Windsor had assists for the Knights and also got six saves from Tavey Duncan in goal.

Triad is now 9-7-2, while the Bulldogs go to 11-3-1.

In other games played on Thursday, Mascoutah and Highland played to a 0-0 draw, Breese Central won at East Alton-Wood River 12-0, Hillsboro defeated visiting Carlinville 3-2, Granite City won at home over Belleville East 1-0 and Freeburg and Collinsville ended up in a 0-0 draw.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

COLLINSVILLE 25-25, EDWARDSVILLE 16-16

In the area's only scheduled volleyball match on Thursday, Collinsville led from start to finish in taking a straight-set win over Edwardsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

John Carl had a point, an ace, four kills, and an assist for the Kahoks, while Tyrone Ealy had six kills, Matt Ealy served up a point and ace along with two assists, Jack Geisen had six kills and a block, Luke Geisen had a kill and 13 assists, Solomon Talbott came up with a kill and a block and Jake Wilkinson had a kill and two blocks.

Wyatt Blunt served up two points and had six assists for the Tigers, while Colin Donaldson had a block, Lucas Gebhardt had two points and two kills, Logan Jasutis came up with two points and an ace, Ben Kreke had three kills, De'Shawn Larson had two kills and two blocks, Joe Liston had two points, four kills and a block, Nathan Loftus served up a point, Nick Paschall had two points and three assists, Brayden Wallis had a point and an assist and Jacob Williams had a block.

Collinsville is now 9-7, while Edwardsville goes to 5-8.

