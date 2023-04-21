THURSDAY, APRIL 20, SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL



BELLEVILLE EAST 1, ALTON 0

In a very tight pitchers' dual at East, the Lancers pushed across the only run of the game in the home half of the sixth inning to take the win over Alton.



Logan Bogard and Alex Siatos had the only hits of the day for the Redbirds, while Siatos pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing only three hits while striking out four.



East is now 13-6, while Alton goes to 6-9.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, BUNKER HILL 0

Marquette scored three runs in the first, two in the second, four in the fourth and one in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win at Bunker Hill in a Gateway Metro Conference game.



Hayden Garner had two hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Skyler Schuster had a pair of hits, both Will Fahnestock and Jack Rea had a hit and RBI each, Hayden Sherman and Shaun Ferguson had a hit apiece and Karson Morrissey also drove in a run.



Kaleb Softley, Thomas Scroggins, Mason McCurdy and Reece Girth all had hits for the Minutemen, while both Cole Yates and Jack Wilcox each had two strikeouts each on the mound. Drew Zacha threw a five-inning complete game for Marquette, fanning five.



The Explorers are now 12-7, while Bunker Hill goes to 5-7.



VALMEYER 8, SPARTA 7

Valmeyer scored twice in both the first and fifth innings and four times in the fourth, then held off a seventh inning five-run rally by Sparta to take the home win.



Chase Snyder had two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, while both Elijah Miller and Landon Roy had two hits and a RBI each, Luke Blackwell hit a solo home run for his only hit and RBI, with Jacob Brown and Jake Coats also having a hit and RBI, Ripken Voelker had a hit and Kye Holbrook had a RBI.



Miller struck out eight while on the mound for Valmeyer.



The Pirates are now 7-8, while the Bulldogs fall to 3-7.



SOFTBALL



HIGHLAND 11, GRANITE CITY 1

Highland scored three runs in the second inning, five in the third and three more in the sixth to take a 10-run rule win over visiting Granite City.



Sophia Donoho had three hits for the Bulldogs, while Karli Dant had two hits and a RBI, Maggie Grohmann had a pair of hits, Hailey Ritz had a hit and three RBIs, Abby Schultz came up with a hit and two RBIs, Sophie Parkerson had a hit and both Kelly Fuller and Alex Schultz drove home a run apiece.



Parkerson struck out seven while in the circle for Highland.



The Bulldogs are now 9-5-1, while the Warriors go to 3-14.



GIRLS SOCCER



ROXANA 3, BREESE CENTRAL 2

Kendall Kamp had a hat trick to account for all the goals, while Reagan Lynn assisted twice and Kaylyn Dixon had the other assist as Roxana took the three points at Breese Central.



The Shells are now 7-6-0, while the Cougars go to 3-9-1.



COLLINSVILLE 4, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 1

Both Georgia Cox and Jordan Gary had a brace (two goals each) and goalie Karley Van Dyke stopped a Mater Dei penalty in the dying moments as Collinsville won its second match of the season on the Knights' home pitch.



The Kahoks are now 2-9-2. while Mater Dei goes to 4-7-1.



TRIAD 11, HIGHLAND 0

Caty Burton and Gabbie Wood each had a hat trick, while Alina Ayran had a brace (two goals) and Ella George, London Looby and Abby Schaft also scored as Triad took the three points over rival Highland.



Maddie Hunt had three assists for the Knights, while Burton also had two assists and Kamryn Bohnenstiehl, Alexa Holley, Looby, Schaft and Taylor Self also had assists.



Both Tavey Duncan and Peyton Hartmann shared the clean sheet in goal for Triad.



The Knights are now 6-6-2, while the Bulldogs go to 4-7-2.



In another match on Thursday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Metro-East Lutheran 8-0.



BOYS VOLLEYBALL



In the boys volleyball matches played on Thursday, Alton won at Granite City 25-13, 25-10 and Marquette Catholic won at Metro-East Lutheran 25-8, 25-14. The result for the match between Maryville Christian at Father McGIvney Catholic was not available.



BOYS TENNIS



WEDNESDAY'S RESULT



WATERLOO 5, ALTON 4

James McKeever, Luke Boyd and Nate Bartlett won their singles matches as the Redbirds dropped a close decision to Waterloo on the road.



Alton is now 4-8 in dual meets this season



Meanwhile, in the only result from Thursday, Marquette Catholic won over Waterloo 9-0.

