MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2

Marquette scored three runs in the second, four in the third, and five more in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win over Metro-East at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Charlie Fahnestock had two hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Shaun Ferguson came up with two hits and two RBIs, both Andrew Bober and Skyler Schuster had two hits apiece, Will Fahnestock had a hit and drove in two runs, Hayden Garner had a hit, Mykal Taylor drove in two runs and both Hayden Sherman and Scott Vickrey had an RBI each.

J.D. Hutton and Cole Renken had the only hits for the Knights, while Drake Luebbert drove in a run.

Garner struck out two while on the mound for Marquette, with Sherman fanning one, and Abe Oberhauser struck out six for Metro-East.

The Explorers are now 11-5, while the Knights go to 0-9.

ALTON 8, O'FALLON 5

After falling behind 2-0 in the first, Alton tied the game with two in the fourth, then scored six times in the fifth after the O'Fallon went ahead again and held off a Panthers rally to take the win at Redbirds Field.

The Redbirds took advantage of five walks in the inning, four with the bases loaded that forced in runs, with Deon Harrington delivering an RBI single and Jayden Diaz also being hit by a pitch to give Alton its lead they would never relinquish.

Alex Siatos went all the way on the mound, striking out two.

The Redbirds are now 5-6, while the Panthers go to 10-3.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 14, BUNKER HILL 2

McGivney scored in every inning but the second, putting up three in the fourth and six runs in the seventh to stay undefeated at Bunker Hill.

A.J. Sutberry had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Griffins, while both Kannon Kamp and Nathan Terhaar had two hits and two RBIs each, Jacob McKee hit a solo home run for his only hit and RBI, Daniel Gierer and Jackson Rodgers also had a hit and RBI each, Issac Wendler had a hit and Nick Franklin drove in a run.

Chase Butler hit a solo homer for his only hit and RBI for the Minutemen, while Mason McCurdy also had a hit and RBI and both Caleb and Kyler Softley both had hits.

Wendler struck out six while on the mound, with Riley Strack fanning two for McGivney. Butler struck out seven on the mound for Bunker Hill, while Kameron Johnson fanned two.

The Griffins are now 16-0, while the Minutemen fall to 3-5.

VALMEYER 14, LEBANON 2

Valmeyer scored twice in the opening inning, with Lebanon tying the game up in the third, but after that, it was all Pirates, as they scored once in the fourth and fifth, then hit the Greyhounds with 10 runs in the sixth to take the 10-run rule win on the road.

Luke Blackwell had two hits and three RBIs for Valmeyer, while Landon Roy came up with two hits and two RBIs, Jacob Brown had a pair of hits and a RBI, Jake Coats had two hits, Chase Snyder had a bases-clearing triple for his only hit and RBIs, Elijah Miller had a hit and RBI and both Kye Holbrook and Ripken Voelker had a hit each.

Miller struck out four while on the mound, with Coats fanning three and Roy striking out one.

The Pirates are now 5-6, while Lebanon is now 1-8.

BELLEVILLE WEST 5, COLLINSVILLE 0

West scored three runs in the fourth, then once in both the fifth and sixth innings to take the Southwestern Conference win over visiting Collinsville.

Kris Alcorn, Ethan Bagwell, Carter Harrington and Luke Weller had the hits for the Kahoks, while Bagwell struck out eight while on the mound and Blaine Martinez fanned one.

The Maroons are now 9-5, while Collinsville slips to 8-4.

CARLINVILLE 13, JERSEY 11

In a wild game at Loveless Park, Carlinville scored five times in the opening inning, with Jersey coming back to tie the game with two in the third and three in the fourth. After the Cavaliers scored five more times in the home half of the fourth to retake the lead, the Panthers scored six times in the fifth, but Carlinville scored three in the bottom of the sixth to take the win.

Ryenn Hart led the Cavies with two hits and two RBIs, while Henry Kufa had two hits and a RBI, Kolton Costello had the big blow with a grand slam homer for his only hit and four RBIs, Zach Reels had a hit and drove in two runs, Dom Alepra and Dane Boatman each had a hit and RBI and Connor Strutman had a hit.

Zach Weiner led the Panthers with two hits and three RBIs, while Easton Heafner and Griffin Williams both had two hits each, Gage Walker and Joey Meador both had a hit and two RBIs, Tanner Brunaugh came up with a hit and Drake Goetten drove home a run.

Liam Tieman struck out seven on the mound for Carlinville, while Sam Quarton fanned five and both Alepra and Kufa struck out one batter each. Both Weiner and Jacob Wagner had two strikeouts apiece for Jersey.

The Cavaliers are now 9-0, while the Panthers go to 7-9.

In other games on the Thursday slate, Edwardsville defeated DeSmet Jesuit of Creve Coeur, Mo., 9-1, Breese Central won at East Alton-Wood River 10-0, and Salem beat Roxana 14-2.

