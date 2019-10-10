ALTON - For almost 50 years Alton Day Care & Learning Center has been nurturing and developing the future, one child at a time.

In May 2020 the Center will celebrate the on-going fulfillment of visionaries who in 1970 recognized the need for quality early education for the children of working parents.

"The magnitude of changes in the last fifty years is staggering," said Executive Director Keith Neuber of Kreative Kids Learning Center. "From rotary dial phones to wristwatch cellular, typewriter to voice-activated computer, Trip-Tik to Siri, changes have been astounding. One thing has remained constant, the staff at Alton Day Care and Learning Center have kept pace in preparing children from a successful future.

"To achieve our goals the Center has been through many changes including the Center’s Board of Directors refreshing our image with a new name, Kreative Kids Learning Center, a new website at www.kreativekidslearning.com and a social media presence on Facebook."

It is rare that an early childhood education facility celebrates a golden anniversary and celebrate is at the top of our agenda, Neuber said.

"Our first main event is a throw-back dinner-dance party on Saturday, November 2nd featuring the Mondin Band that will be held at the Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club," Neuber said. "The evening will be a fun-fest complete with guests dressed in classic outfits from the past, dance contests, a nostalgic photo booth, games and the great music of Mondin.

"Tickets are $40 for individuals and $60 for couples and are available for purchase at the Riverbend Growth Association office, Senior Services Plus, Norton & Rain Insurance, Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club, Boys, and Girls Club of Alton and at Kreative Kids Learning Center, 121 West Elm St. in Alton."

Time passes, changes occur, but at Kreative Kids, children always come first, the executive director said.

"The dedication of the Center’s staff was reflected in a recent ceremony where Carolyn Hall was recognized for thirty years of service and GiGi Taylor-Bey was recognized for twenty-five years with the Center," he said. "They join four other staff members with twenty-plus years of enhancing the lives of children.

"Kreative Kids Learning Center is in the business of creating brighter futures for the children we serve and the families who support them. We are proud partners with the United Way of Greater St. Louis, Riverbend Growth Association, North Alton/Godfrey Business Council and human service providers through the region to enrich and enhance our community.

"The Board and staff invite members of the community to attend our celebration, visit the Center to see the great work we do and consider volunteering to help us fulfill our mission.

"Together we can begin the next fifty years of building a brighter future for all."

For more information, contact (618) 467-0630.

