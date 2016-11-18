Support Afterwords Books of Edwardsville in national award by voting today

EDWARDSVILLE –The national small business movement, Independent We Stand, announced the quarterfinalists, including Afterwords Books of Edwardsville, of the 2016 Independent We Stand Independent Small Business of the Year or Indie Award. This announcement precedes Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, encouraging holiday shoppers to support these businesses over big boxes and national chains.

Afterwords Books is located at 454 E Vandalia ST in Edwardsville, offering new and gently-used books, educational toys, and unique, handmade gifts crafted by local artisans. Visit Tuesday-Thursday,10am-5pm, Friday,10am-7pm, Saturday,10am-3pm, and Sunday,Noon-3pm.

“Our community understands that their individual spending choices dictate what their neighborhoods ultimately look like. They realize the importance of each individual’s commitment to nurture the community, to see their tax dollars directly benefit our city, that culture and diversity are meaningful, that our neighbors are all working together to make a difference.” LuAnn Locke, Owner of Afterwords Books

“This year’s quarterfinalists represent a variety of independent businesses across the country, who are making an impact on their local economies,” said Bill Brunelle, co-founder of Independent We Stand. “This award is our way of recognizing their outstanding efforts in their respective communities.”

Voting is now underway at www.IndieBizAward.com through Dec. 11. Voters may visit the website to cast one vote each day.

The 2016 Indie winner will receive prizes with a combined value of more than $10,000, including:

$5,000 grand prize

$1,000 STIHL equipment certificate. STIHL products are sold exclusively through local, independent servicing dealers and support more than 9,000 STIHL dealers in communities nationwide.

“Small Business Web Starter Package” from independent web design firm – Meridian Group

Three days/two nights stay at an independent beach resort in Virginia Beach, Va. (valued at $1,000)

Plaque to display at winner’s business

Public relations and social media recognition

Quarter and semifinalists will receive a Premium Membership from Independent We Stand

Nearly 13,693 votes were cast for 222 nominees during the nominations phase. The quarterfinalists in alphabetical order are:

The winner of the Indie will be announced Dec. 14.

For more information on Afterwords Books, visit: afterwordsusedbooks.com

For more information on the “Indie” or to vote, visit www.IndieBizAward.com.

About Afterwords Books

Afterwords Books is a family owned and operated bookstore, seven years strong and growing. They offer both new and gently-used books, a trade for credit program, free children’s story times, book clubs for all ages, a documentary club, educational toys, unique gifts crafted by local artisans, and impeccable customer service; all in a relaxing, inviting environment. Afterwords is proud to be part of the circle of local merchants that support the shop local movement by practicing what they preach; offering unique goods and services while giving back to the community through big and small gestures, and choosing to shop and dine with the independent businesses in their own backyard!

About Independent We Stand

Independent We Stand is a movement of independent business owners across the country to inform their communities about the importance of “Buying Local” and how these efforts bolster their local economy. This movement supports all local and national causes committed to boosting local economic development projects. The Independent We Stand movement is co-sponsored by STIHL Inc. and FCA US LLC. Associate sponsors include PPG Pittsburgh Paints, Do it Best Corp. and Tire Pros.

