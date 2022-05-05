WOOD RIVER - Kaidence Reef is a rising three-sport athlete for East Alton-Wood River High School.

At this time, Kaidence is a freshman star of the East Alton-Wood River High School girls soccer team. She is the Midwest Members Credit Union East Alton-Wood River Female Athlete of the Month.

Kaidence's highlights for this girls' soccer season:

3/14/22 - Max Preps Player of the Game vs Metro East Lutheran, scored the first goal of the season.

3/17/22 - Max Preps Player of the Game against Greenville, scored a goal.

3/28/22 - Scored a goal against Southwestern.

4/8/22 - Max Preps Player of the Game against Salem, two goals playing center mid and forward.

5/3/22 Max Prep's Player of the Game against Litchfield had one goal and one assist. Played center mid, forward, and sweeper.

Kaidence said she would like to thank her parents Doug and Kara Reef for believing me and encouraging me to keep playing and moving up to the club level.

"I look up to my brother Carson Reef and strive to continue to be a multi-sport athlete and positive teammate like he has been his high school career," she said.

In basketball, Kaidence was awarded the “Oiler Pride Award.” She was given the honor for giving more to the team than the average athlete, coming early, staying late, worrying about the details of the team and what needs to be done.“

The freshman started playing Recreation Soccer through Wood River Parks and Recreation at age 5, then continued thru fifth grade. She started playing Club for Gateway Rush on a 2006 Premier Team.

"What I liked best was having coaches (Jerry Lakin and Chris Webb who believed in me for it being my first year at this level," she said. "The training was intense. Traveling with the team and the friendships I made. It is always fun to play against former teammates now in high school. I quit playing club in March of 2020 when COVID-19 Pandemic happened. I have not been on a club soccer team since the start of my high school career."

Kaidence continued: "Some of my hobbies include hanging out with my best friends and cousins, swimming, fishing and longboarding, and having my older brother chauffer me to practices."

She said she is learning to be a better teammate and leader as captain of the Oilers girls varsity soccer squad.

"I will possibly play soccer in college and my hope is to become a pediatrician."

Kaidence is an outstanding student and has been on the high honor roll all four quarters this year.

"t was tough with the COVID-19 Pandemic, but I’m glad we got to have a semi-normal COVID season in the fall," she said. "I played freshman and JV volleyball as the setter for freshman Coach Jenna Weidman and JV Coach Haley Hook. In the winter I played JV and varsity basketball as a point guard coached by Lyndsey Perez (varsity) and Joe Sears (JV)."

The East Alton-Wood River freshman said she enjoys umpiring baseball and softball over the summer at Wood River Parks & Recreation, refereeing soccer games in the fall, and volunteering and working the Summer Day Camp this year at the Wood River Round House.

"I have also volunteered to help fulfill my school community service hours at the Lil Kickers Soccer program put on through Roxana and Wood River Parks and Recreation every spring and fall. I have helped with both volleyball and basketball camps/programs at East Alton-Wood River. I will miss my brother and best friend Carson Reef graduating this year but I’m glad he’s staying close for college next year."

