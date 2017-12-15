NORMAL – The Liberty Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team finished off its' state championship three-peat Thursday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Sydney Harris led the way with 15 points for the Panthers as Liberty won the IESA Class 8-4A state championship over Shorewood Troy of Plainfield 34-20 at Normal Parkside Junior High; the team had previously won the the state title in 2015 as sixth-graders and 2016 as seventh-graders. The last time Liberty claimed the eighth-grade girls crown was in 2014; several members of that team are now seniors on Edwardsville High's girls basketball team.

Liberty finished off an undefeated 25-0 season with the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Panthers went out to a 10-5 lead on Troy at quarter time and upped it to 19-10 at halftime before going ahead 27-14 at three-quarter time to run out state champions.

Ariana Bennett had nine points fo

r the Panthers, with Elle Evans and Macy Silvey adding four points each and Kate Conner two.

Arlington Heights South defeated the host team 38-35 in the third-place playoff game prior to Liberty's game.

More like this:

Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of Month: Savannah Ford Targets New Serving Record In Upcoming Season
Aug 26, 2025
Edwardsville Swimmers Captures All But Three Events, Win Capital City Invitational Meet, O'Fallon Comes In Third
Sep 15, 2025
Jersey Middle School Baseball, Softball Teams Post Victories
Aug 21, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sept. 17, 2025
Sep 18, 2025
Edwardsville's Caty Happe To Enter McKendree Sports Hall Of Fame 2025
Aug 21, 2025

 