Amanda LegareEAST ST. LOUIS - Within two weeks, three women have been found dead in the Metro East area near East St. Louis.

Amanda Legare, 38, of Belleville, was found shot to death Sunday on the roadway at Jefferson and Bellevue Avenue in East St. Louis. On July 9, Sandra Reckmann, 49, was found dead dumped into overgrown grass in Washington Park. Bridgett Williams, 53, was found on July 10 in John Thornton Memorial Park, five blocks from where Reckmann was found.

Crimestoppers asks for any information on the series of deaths. Contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

