MOUNT OLIVE - Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate-55 at mile post 42 that occurred at 8:10 a.m. Thursday.

I-55 southbound was down to one lane for approximately 5 hours. Luckily, while this was a serious crash, the driver of only one of the three vehicles suffered minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle described as Unit 2 below was assisted out of the truck tractor by Staunton Fire Department and transported to Staunton Hospital with minor injuries.

This is how ISP described the crash: Unit 1 and Unit 2 were southbound on I-55 at mile post 42. Unit 3 was northbound at the same location. Unit 1, a 2011 Kia, while passing Unit 2, lost control of the vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver of Unit 1 lost control of the vehicle and started to spin. Unit 1 struck the front bumper of Unit 2. Unit 1 then traveled through the median and into oncoming traffic.

Unit 1 struck the trailer of Unit 3. Unit 1 came to rest in the driving lane on the northbound side of I-55. Unit 2, after being struck, left the roadway to the right and turned over on its side.

The driver of Unit 1 and Unit 3 reported no injuries. Agencies who assisted on scene were Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Olive Police Department, Mt. Olive Fire Department, Staunton Police Department, Staunton Fire Department, Secretary of State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

More like this: