Three unfortunate incidents occurred on Monday and Tuesday that aroused attention in the region, one in South Roxana and Jerseyville and another scanner call at an unidentified location. Two of the incidents involved people walking in public without clothes and another was a person claiming to be Jesus blocking traffic.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said there appears to be a correlation with the issues and the coronavirus stress. The fear and scare associated with the disease appear to be taking a toll on everyone, including those who have emotional issues.

Coles said for those who are fortunate enough to be mentally stable this is a terribly troubling time, but for those who have emotional issues, it can push them over the edge.

"I have been in law enforcement for 23 years and it is stressful for me," he said. "This is a reminder to everyone to take care of themselves and extra care of their households."

Ryan Hansen, of Hansen Packing and Meat Market in Jerseyville, said when the man absent of clothes came into his store Monday from Illinois Route 16, he was thankful the store was fairly empty at the time.

Hansen says he got the man turned around quickly after telling him he should head outside since he wasn’t wearing any clothes. The man agreed and together they walked back outside where Jerseyville Police met them to offer compassionate assistance and take the man to the proper place for assistance.

Coles stressed that those who have emotional issues may exhibit some abnormal behaviors out of fear of the coronavirus pandemic situation. Coles also urged neighbors and friends to look out for one another. Police handled both of the incidents of the naked walkers with kindness and took them where they would receive professional help.

Brittany Pinnon-Becker, the access clinical coordinator for Centerstone in Alton, provided some recommendations of what people should do if they encounter a similar situation.

She said if a person is in immediate danger, dial 911 or contact local police. The access clinical coordinator provided the example of someone putting themselves in the middle of a busy street.

She said contact Centerstone at 1-855-608-3560 for direction or to be considered as a new client.

Pinnon-Becker said another one of her favorite resources is AFSP.org, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an interactive site. Also, she recommended the Illinois Warm Line for the Illinois Mental Health Collaborative where people can express concerns or conversations at 1-(866) 880-4459.

Pinnon-Becker said the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is always available at 1-(800) 273-8255.

