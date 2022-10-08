BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL - Both Edwardsville and Alton's boys' representatives also made the final day in the IHSA state golf tournament, being played in the Bloomington-Normal area.

In Class 3A at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, the Tigers will have three golfers advance to the final round, as Mason Lewis shot a 79, Carter Crow had an 84 and Kolton Wright came up with an 85. Missing the cut for Edwardsville was Owen Berning with an 89, Bennett Babington with a 92 and T.J. Thiems shot a 98. Both of Alton's golfers went through to the final day, as Sam Ottwell fired an 80 and Alex Siatos came up with an 86 to advance.

Edwardsville missed the cut as a team, finishing 11th with a 337 to miss the cut. The team leader after the first day is Winnetka New Trier, who had a 295, with both Lake Forest and Hinsdale Central tied for second at 305 each, in fourth place is Northbrook Glenbrook North at 308 and rounding out the top five is Barrington, who shot a 310.

Barrington's Andrew Schoenberg is the clubhouse leader, firing a two-under-par 70 to hit the front, with a pair of New Trier golfers --- Johnny and Alex Creamean --- tied for second at 71 and a four-way tie for fourth sees William Lange of Barrington, Tyler Greenspahn of New Trier, Patrick Raupp of Mt. Prospect and Salil Khanduja of Aurora Waubonsie Valley all shooting a 72.

The final round of the tournaments is set for Saturday morning.