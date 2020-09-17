WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department investigated an alleged armed robbery report from a residence in the 200 block of South Main Street in Wood River on Wednesday.

The victims who filed the report in Wood River were a male and female and somewhat acquainted with the suspects, who entered their home and took property from one of them, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

“One of the suspects did appear to have some type of handgun, it was unknown at this time if it was the gun was real or a bb gun, at this point, we assume it was real," added Chief Wells. "The three suspects took property from the victims and fled in a silver BMW passenger car. We have identified all three suspects.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The BMW has Missouri license plates with a license number of 04VU35. The suspects are three white males and were last seen fleeing south on State Aid Road.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: