BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Three SIUE softball players earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honors Tuesday as the league prepares for the opening of the league's postseason tournament.

As selected by the league's coaches and sports information contacts, utility player Lexi King was named to the All-OVC first team. Bailley Concatto and Lauryn Yslava were selected to the second team. Yslava was picked for the All-Newcomer team.

King turned in a stellar season with a .382 batting average which included 65 hits. That's tied for second most in a single season during the Division I era. Her .417 on-base percentage and 11 stolen bases also led the team. King was selected as a utility player because she shares time in center field and as a pitcher. She led the pitching staff with a 3.93 earned run average in 57 innings pitched.

Concatto, a senior, celebrated Senior Day with a grand slam, one of her three home runs this season. She batted .280 and started 44 games at second base. He totals includes six doubles and 15 runs batted in.

Yslava has had an outstanding year as the team's right fielder, breaking the SIUE freshman record for home runs in a season with eight. She was second with a .309 batting average and second in hits with 47.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE opens the OVC Tournament Wednesday against Austin Peay at 12:30 p.m.

Below is a complete list of All-OVC honorees.

All-OVC First Team

P – Hannah James, Murray State

P – Rachel Rook, Southeast Missouri

C – Lindy Milkowski, Eastern Illinois

IF – Lexi Osowski, Austin Peay

IF – Hannah Cravens, Eastern Illinois

IF – Kristen Green, Belmont

IF – Haeli Bryson, Tennessee Tech

IF – Shyanne Sheffield, UT Martin

OF – Logan Braundmeier, Murray State

OF – Cheyenne Cavanaugh, Belmont

OF – Kaylee Anderson, Southeast Missouri

UTIL/DP – Gracie Osborn, Murray State

UTIL/DP – Lexi King, SIUE

(13 appear on the first team due to ties)

All-OVC Second Team

P – Emma Summers, Belmont

P – Jordan Benefiel, Austin Peay

P – Jenna Verber, Murray State

C – Taylor Jackson, Murray State

IF – Kallie Pickens, UT Martin

IF – Sierra Gilmore, Murray State

IF – Lily Fischer, Murray State

IF – Bailley Concatto, SIUE

OF – Kaci Fuller, UT Martin

OF – Paige Clark, UT Martin

OF – Lauryn Yslava, SIUE

UTIL/DP – Kylie Campbell, Austin Peay

All-Newcomer Team

Kristen Green, Belmont

Emma Summers, Belmont

Gracie Osborn, Murray State

Aubrie Shore, Southeast Missouri

Kylie Campbell, Austin Peay

Paige Halliwill, Southeast Missouri

Lauryn Yslava, SIUE

Lindy Milkowski, Eastern Illinois

Avery Blume, UT Martin

Emily Cockrill, Belmont

Alexa Rehmeier, Eastern Illinois

Tyler Erwin, Tennessee Tech

Player of the Year : Lexi Osowski, Austin Peay

Pitcher of the Year: Hannah James, Murray State

Freshman of the Year: Kristen Green, Belmont

Coach of the Year: Kara Amundson, Murray State

More like this: