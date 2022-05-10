Three Softball Cougars Tabbed All-Ohio Valley Conference
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Three SIUE softball players earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honors Tuesday as the league prepares for the opening of the league's postseason tournament.
As selected by the league's coaches and sports information contacts, utility player Lexi King was named to the All-OVC first team. Bailley Concatto and Lauryn Yslava were selected to the second team. Yslava was picked for the All-Newcomer team.
King turned in a stellar season with a .382 batting average which included 65 hits. That's tied for second most in a single season during the Division I era. Her .417 on-base percentage and 11 stolen bases also led the team. King was selected as a utility player because she shares time in center field and as a pitcher. She led the pitching staff with a 3.93 earned run average in 57 innings pitched.
Concatto, a senior, celebrated Senior Day with a grand slam, one of her three home runs this season. She batted .280 and started 44 games at second base. He totals includes six doubles and 15 runs batted in.
Yslava has had an outstanding year as the team's right fielder, breaking the SIUE freshman record for home runs in a season with eight. She was second with a .309 batting average and second in hits with 47.
SIUE opens the OVC Tournament Wednesday against Austin Peay at 12:30 p.m.
Below is a complete list of All-OVC honorees.
All-OVC First Team
P – Hannah James, Murray State
P – Rachel Rook, Southeast Missouri
C – Lindy Milkowski, Eastern Illinois
IF – Lexi Osowski, Austin Peay
IF – Hannah Cravens, Eastern Illinois
IF – Kristen Green, Belmont
IF – Haeli Bryson, Tennessee Tech
IF – Shyanne Sheffield, UT Martin
OF – Logan Braundmeier, Murray State
OF – Cheyenne Cavanaugh, Belmont
OF – Kaylee Anderson, Southeast Missouri
UTIL/DP – Gracie Osborn, Murray State
UTIL/DP – Lexi King, SIUE
(13 appear on the first team due to ties)
All-OVC Second Team
P – Emma Summers, Belmont
P – Jordan Benefiel, Austin Peay
P – Jenna Verber, Murray State
C – Taylor Jackson, Murray State
IF – Kallie Pickens, UT Martin
IF – Sierra Gilmore, Murray State
IF – Lily Fischer, Murray State
IF – Bailley Concatto, SIUE
OF – Kaci Fuller, UT Martin
OF – Paige Clark, UT Martin
OF – Lauryn Yslava, SIUE
UTIL/DP – Kylie Campbell, Austin Peay
All-Newcomer Team
Kristen Green, Belmont
Emma Summers, Belmont
Gracie Osborn, Murray State
Aubrie Shore, Southeast Missouri
Kylie Campbell, Austin Peay
Paige Halliwill, Southeast Missouri
Lauryn Yslava, SIUE
Lindy Milkowski, Eastern Illinois
Avery Blume, UT Martin
Emily Cockrill, Belmont
Alexa Rehmeier, Eastern Illinois
Tyler Erwin, Tennessee Tech
Player of the Year : Lexi Osowski, Austin Peay
Pitcher of the Year: Hannah James, Murray State
Freshman of the Year: Kristen Green, Belmont
Coach of the Year: Kara Amundson, Murray State
