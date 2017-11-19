ST. CHARLES, Mo. – SIUE wrestlers Nate Higgins, Bryce Shewan and Christian Dulaney finished among the top six in the Gold Division at the Lindenwood Open.

Higgins defeated Dayton Racer, of Clackamas Community College, 10-5 in the 165-pound third-place match to avenge his only loss of the tournament.

"Nate wrestled well overall," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "In the match he lost, he made some mental mistakes. In the match when he faced Racer later, Nate did a good job with his adjustments. He didn't make the same mistakes and was a lot more offensive in that second match."

Shewan took fifth overall at 184 pounds after a 7-6 win over Limestone's Raekwon Reggler.

"Bryce wrestled really well," said Spates. "He was on offense the whole time. He was still making some mistakes technically, but he was wrestling so hard that it was making up for that. He was getting better every match and is improving with every match he competes."

Dulaney finished sixth overall, bowing out of his final match on an injury default.

"We wanted to keep him healthy," said Spates. "He was doing a good job all day and was our only wrestler in the semifinals."

Bryce Sheffer and Trent Rakers, who were competing in the freshman/sophomore division as unattached wrestlers, placed third and fifth in their respective weight classes.

Next up for SIUE is a double-dual matchup at Indiana Dec. 2. The Cougars take on Indiana at 9 a.m. CT and Cleveland State at 11 a.m. CT in Bloomington, Ind.

Lindenwood Open Results for SIUE

11/18/2017 at St. Charles, Mo.

Black Divsion (Fresh/Soph) 133

Jacob Blaha

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Blaha (SIUE) def. Micheal Mora-Colon (Cumberland (Tenn.)) (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 2 - Vinny Piunti (Joliet JC) def. Jacob Blaha (SIUE) (Dec 17-10)

Cons. Round 2 - Keyshawn Laws (Cumberland (Tenn.)) won by tech fall over Jacob Blaha (SIUE) (TF 16-1)

Black Divsion (Fresh/Soph) 141A

Bryce Sheffer

Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Sheffer (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Bryce Sheffer (SIUE) pinned Austin Falbe (Davenport ) (Fall 1:24)

Quarterfinal - Breyden Bailey (Northern Illinois) def. Bryce Sheffer (SIUE) (Maj 8-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Bryce Sheffer (SIUE) def. Seth Otis (Drury) (Dec 11-4)

Cons. Round 4 - Bryce Sheffer (SIUE) won by injury default over Joey Perez (Baker) (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match - Bryce Sheffer (SIUE) def. Alema Favors (Cumberland (Tenn.)) (Dec 10-4)

Black Divsion (Fresh/Soph) 157

Trent Rakers

Champ. Round 1 - Trent Rakers (SIUE) def. Marshall Green (Lindenwood (Mo.)) (Dec 9-4)

Champ. Round 2 - Trent Rakers (SIUE) def. Trevor VanVliet (NE Oklahoma A&M College) (Maj 15-5)

Quarterfinal - Trent Rakers (SIUE) pinned Dylan Shotwell (Maryville) (Fall 2:25)

Semifinal - Ben Stahlman (Drury) def. Trent Rakers (SIUE) (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 4 - Nate Trepanier (Lindenwood (Mo.)) pinned Trent Rakers (SIUE) (Fall 0:32)

5th Place Match - Trent Rakers (SIUE) def. Kaleb Brooks (Central Missouri) (Dec 8-3)

Gold Divsion (Open) 125

Zac Gentzler

Champ. Round 1 - Zac Gentzler (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Aaron Assad (Missouri) def. Zac Gentzler (SIUE) (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Zac Gentzler (SIUE) received a bye

Cons. Round 3 - Zac Gentzler (SIUE) pinned Kolby Smith (Maryville) (Fall 5:09)

Cons. Round 4 - Perez Perez (Iowa) def. Zac Gentzler (SIUE) (Dec 5-3)

Gold Divsion (Open) 133

Lucas Bernal

Champ. Round 1 - Lucas Bernal (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Matthew Schmitt (West Virginia) def. Lucas Bernal (SIUE) (Maj 12-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Lucas Bernal (SIUE) received a bye

Cons. Round 3 - Dearion Stokes (Joliet JC) def. Lucas Bernal (SIUE) (Dec 8-7)

Gold Divsion (Open) 141

Angelo Silvestro

Champ. Round 1 - Angelo Silvestro (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Colby Smith (Missouri) def. Angelo Silvestro (SIUE) (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Parker Filius (Purdue) def. Angelo Silvestro (SIUE) (Dec 8-5)

Gold Divsion (Open) 141

Dakota Leach

Champ. Round 1 - Dakota Leach (SIUE) def. Sam Ritchie (Missouri) (Dec 5-2)

Champ. Round 2 - Dakota Leach (SIUE) def. Zack Schridde (Central Missouri) (Maj 12-0)

Quarterfinal - Kanen Storr (Iowa State) def. Dakota Leach (SIUE) (Dec 11-5)

Cons. Round 3 - Danny Swan (Lindenwood (Mo.)) def. Dakota Leach (SIUE) (Maj 16-8)

Gold Divsion (Open) 149

Cameron Kelly

Champ. Round 1 - Cameron Kelly (SIUE) def. Nicholas Leitten (Limestone College) (Dec 4-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Davion Jeffries (Oklahoma) pinned Cameron Kelly (SIUE) (Fall 3:15)

Cons. Round 2 - Mousa Jodeh (Illinois) def. Cameron Kelly (SIUE) (Dec 3-1)

Gold Divsion (Open) 149

Tyshawn Williams

Champ. Round 1 - Kyler Rea (West Virginia) def. Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Jerren Glosser (Iowa) pinned Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (Fall 4:56)

Gold Divsion (Open) 157

Karsten Van Velsor

Champ. Round 1 - Tobias Barnes (Missouri Valley College) def. Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (Maj 16-6)

Cons. Round 1 - Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) def. Cole Menck (Davenport ) (Dec 13-7)

Cons. Round 2 - Kenny Boyd (Missouri Valley College) def. Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (Dec 12-8)

Gold Divsion (Open) 165

Nate Higgins

Champ. Round 1 - Nate Higgins (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Nate Higgins (SIUE) pinned Daquon Wilson (Limestone College) (Fall 5:52)

Quarterfinal - Dayton Racer (Clackamas CC) def. Nate Higgins (SIUE) (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Nate Higgins (SIUE) def. Nick Kiussis (West Virginia) (Dec 10-5)

Cons. Round 4 - Nate Higgins (SIUE) won by medical forfeit over Kyle Jolas (Lindenwood (Mo.)) (MFF)

Third Place Match - Nate Higgins (SIUE) def. Dayton Racer (Clackamas CC) (Dec 10-5)

Gold Divsion (Open) 184

Bryce Shewan

Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Shewan (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Bryce Shewan (SIUE) def. Matt Striegel (Missouri) (Dec 9-7)

Quarterfinal - Dane Pestano (Iowa State) def. Bryce Shewan (SIUE) (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Bryce Shewan (SIUE) won in overtime over Matt Waddell (Oklahoma) (OT 9-7)

5th Place Match – Bryce Shewan (SIUE) def. Raekwon Reggler (Limestone) (Dec 7-6)

Gold Divsion (Open) 197

Christian Dulaney

Champ. Round 1 - Christian Dulaney (SIUE) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Christian Dulaney (SIUE) def. Noah Adams (West Virginia) (Maj 18-5)

Quarterfinal - Christian Dulaney (SIUE) def. Samuel Colbray (Iowa State) (Dec 3-2)

Semifinal - William Miklus (Missouri) def. Christian Dulaney (SIUE) (Maj 12-3)

Cons. Round 4 - Christian Dulaney (SIUE) def. (West Virginia) (Maj 18-7)

3rd Place Match - Samuel Colbray (Iowa State) won by injury default over Christian Dulaney (SIUE) (Inj. 4:00)

Gold Divsion (Open) 285

Tommy Helton

Champ. Round 1 - Marcus Harrington (Iowa State) def. Tommy Helton (SIUE) (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Tommy Helton (SIUE) def. Ben Melton (Drury) (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Conor Webb (Oklahoma) def. Tommy Helton (SIUE) (Dec 5-3)