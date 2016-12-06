KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three SIUE men's soccer players picked up All-West Region honors from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Tuesday.

Senior defender Austin Ledbetter (St. Charles, Missouri) was selected to the first team. Junior forward Devyn Jambga (Harare, Zimbabwe) earned a second team selection. Junior goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santo (Bolingbrook, Illinois) was a third team pick.

Ledbetter started all 22 games for the Cougars and finished second on the team in scoring with 13 points. He tied for the team lead with six goals. He was selected as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and Defender of the Year as well as the Most Valuable Player in the MVC Tournament.

Jambga led the Cougars in scoring with 15 points on six goals and three assists. He played in all 22 games for SIUE, making 19 starts. He was a first team All-MVC pick and earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team, after scoring the game-winner in SIUE's championship win over Missouri State.

Dal Santo played every minute in goal for the Cougars. He was second in the MVC and 15th in the NCAA with a 0.71 goals against average. He led the MVC and was ninth in the NCAA with a save percentage of .838. He finished the year with 88 saves, which was 12th best nationally. He recorded nine shutouts this season and has 20 for his career, which is tied for second most all-time at SIUE.

After advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the 23rd time in school history, SIUE men's soccer knocked out No. 13 Michigan State and No. 11 Butler on its way to a berth in the Sweet 16. The Cougars run ended with a 2-1 loss to No. 2 Wake Forest.

