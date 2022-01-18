Macy Silvey directs the Tigers' Monday night at home against Belleville Althoff. (Photos by Dan Brannan)EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls' basketball team welcomed back seniors Elle Evans and Macy Silvey and junior Ashlyn Hauk to the lineup after being out due to COVID protocols and both Evans and Silvey made an immediate impact, joining Syd Harris in double figures as the Tigers went on to a big 62-23 win over Belleville Althoff Catholic Monday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers took charge from the opening tip, forcing the Crusaders into numerous turnovers as Edwardsville dominated the game from start to finish.

"It was good," said Edwardsville head coach Caty Happe. "We got some of our kids back from COVID, it was great to have all of our seniors back in the lineup, we forced a lot of turnovers and it was another good showing."

The Tigers especially were able to shut down Althoff inside the lane, and it was a key factor in the game as well.

"I think we did a good job of shutting down Althoff in the paint," Happe said. "They've got a couple of good kids inside and we were able to limit their touches and did a good job."

Harris led the Tigers with 23 points, while Evans hit for 17 points and Silvey added 13 points in their first games back. Molly Peel also scored five points, while Blakely Hockett scored two points.

The Crusaders are now 7-18 on the year and next meet Mt. Vernon on the road Jan. 27, then host Mascoutah on Jan. 31, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers are now 17-4 and face a big challenge at home on Friday night against Whitfield of west St. Louis County in a 7:30 p.m. tip. Happe knows that her team will be ready for the challenge of the perennial small school contenders from Missouri and a team that finished second in the recent Visitation Christmas Tournament to Incarnate Word Academy of north County.

"The kids are starting to click again, and Friday's game will be a good test for us," Happe said. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

