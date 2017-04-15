BASEBALL

JERSEY 7, HARDIN-CALHOUN 4: Three runs in the fifth gave Jersey a lead it wouldn't relinquish as the Panthers defeated Hardin-Calhoun 7-4 Friday afternoon at Ken Schell Field; Jersey improved to 7-8 on the year, while Calhoun fell to 12-8.

Article continues after sponsor message

Blake Wittman led the way for Jersey with a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a run scored, with Jacob Brady going 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Collin Carey 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Ryan Johnes 1-for-3 with a run scored, Kyle Kanturek 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Daniel Williams was 1-for-1 with a RBI and run scored. Wes Klocke was 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored for the Warriors, while Gunner Armbruster was 2-for-3, Ty Bick 2-for-3 with two runs scored and A.J. Hillen 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Johnes went the distance for the win for Jersey, striking out four; Drew Baalman took the loss, fanning two. Jersey hosts Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at 4:30 p.m. Monday, then hosts Bunker Hill at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Calhoun has a home-and-home Tuesday and Thursday against Greenfield, traveling to Greenfield Tuesday and playing at home Thursday. Game times are both at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: