WHITE HALL - Nolan Killion hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Jacksonville Routt Catholic a dramatic 37-34 win over Metro-East Lutheran in double overtime in the IHSA boys basketball Class 1A sectional semifinal Wednesday night at the North Greene High School gym in White Hall.

Routt and Metro-East ended the first quarter tied 7-7, stayed deadlocked at 13-13 at halftime, were still deadlocked at 22-22 after three quarters, then ended regulation in a 22-22 stalemate. The first overtime ended at 28-28 before the Rockets outscored the Knights in the second overtime 11-8 to advance.

Bennett Briles led Metro-East with 12 points, while Jeremiah Neal hit for seven points, T.J. Harris hit for six points, Jayden Rush scored five points and both DaMarkus Bean and Derrick Rush both scored two points each.

The Knights end their season 16-11.

