HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has continued investigating reports of recent vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle theft and now has people in custody.

On December 1st, 2020, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle theft in the Village of Hardin. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

Throughout the following week, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extra patrol in an attempt to thwart any future crimes.

At 1:52 a.m. on December 7, 2020, Deputy Zach Hardin, with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, conducted a traffic stop on Childs Street near Park Street in Hardin on a gold-colored 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Missouri registration.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Kristen Marie Zinselmeier, 32, of Saint Peters, Missouri, was originally arrested for the offenses of driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper use of registration.

Two passengers were present in the vehicle. Both passengers were taken into custody and were eventually identified as Jacob Daniel Young, 25, of Saint Louis, Missouri, and Samantha Louise Rachels, 26, of Saint Louis, Missouri. for the offense of obstructing justice.

A subject search of the vehicle revealed stolen property (i.e. car keys, wallet, credit cards), a firearm, and methamphetamine. Stolen property from other jurisdictions was also recovered.

Zinselmeier, Young, and Rachels were further charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and obstructing justice.

Young also had an outstanding warrant from Madison County for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Rachels also had an outstanding warrant from Jefferson County, Missouri, for probation violation.

Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington wants to remind citizens to continue to remain vigilant by keeping their vehicles and residences locked at all times and to report suspicious activity to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Heffington indicated this criminal investigation involves multiple jurisdictions and the investigation remains active.

