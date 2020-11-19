Three Outbuildings, Acreage, Destroyed On Harris Lane In Thursday Afternoon Blaze Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FOSTERBURG - Fosterburg Fire Department, Godfrey Fire Protection District and Brighton Fire Department joined together to battle a serious grass fire that spread to three outbuildings and then acreage in the 3100 block of Harris Lane in Alton in Foster Township. Article continues after sponsor message The three outbuildings were destroyed in the fire. The conditions are very dry outside on this November day with National Weather Service weather warnings. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending