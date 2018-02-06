MVCHA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND, GAME 2

TRIAD 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5 (KNIGHTS WIN SERIES 2-0): Cole Ebersoldt had a hat trick and Mack Langdon and Ethan McFarland each had two goals as Triad swept East Alton-Wood River out of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A playoffs at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

The win sends Triad to the Class 1A semifinals, where the third-seeded Knights will meet second-seeded Edwardsville in a best-of-three series beginning Thursday night; Triad's sweep also moved up tonight's Class 1A first-round Game 3 between Bethalto and Alton to 7:15 p.m. tonight, with the winner meeting top-seeded Highland in the other 1A semifinal series.

Andrew Bonardi, Nicholas Evanoff, Ryan Larson, Elliott McAtee, Christian Miller, Drew Parres and Daniel Verhaar also goaled for the Knights; Kaleb Harrop had a hat trick for the Oilers while Jacob Disher and Issac Lewis also had goals for EAWR.

CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND – GAME 2

COLLINSVILLE 6, GRANITE CITY 1 (KAHOKS WIN SERIES 2-0): Hunter Longhi, Jakob Schreiber and Noah Scrum all scored twice for Collinsville as the Kahoks eliminated Granite City from the MVCHA Class 2A playoffs with a 6-1 win Monday at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon; the Kahoks won the opener last Thursday 5-4 over the Warriors to set up Monday's sweep.

The Kahoks will meet Class 2A top seed Columbia in the division semifinals beginning Thursday night. Isiah Hensley had the Warriors' only goal of the game.

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 4, BELLEVLLE 1 (RAGING BULLDOGS WIN SERIES 2-0): A three-goal third period send Freeburg/Waterloo to a two-game sweep over Belleville in a MVCHA Class 2A first-round series at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon Monday night; the Raging Bulldogs had defeated Belleville 4-1 in their opener last Thursday.

Freeburg/Waterloo will take on second-seeded O'Fallon beginning Thursday night in a Class 2A semifinal series. Chase Mowen and Nicholas Mumford each had two goals for Freeburg/Waterloo; Cameron Toenjes had Belleville's only goal of the game.

