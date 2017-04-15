TROY – Three local police departments announced today an investigation is underway for three service stations being robbed at gunpoint.

The Maryville Police Department said O’Fallon, IL., Troy, IL., and Maryville, IL. Police Departments are conducting a joint investigation to incidents occurred in the early morning hours of April 15, 2017. The three robbery locations were: O’Fallon MotoMart located at 8401 US Highway 50, Troy Circle K located at 536 Edwardsville Road and Maryville Casey’s General Store located at 2101 South Center St.

The law enforcement agencies asked the assistance of the public in identify the three suspects identified as: Suspect #1 - A skinny black male between 5’8” – 5’10”. He was wearing a white shirt, dark jeans, red bandana around the lower portion of the face, white shirt wrapped around his head and black shoes. This suspect was armed during the time of the incidents. Suspect #2 - A heavy set black male between 5’7” – 5’9”. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants, blue bandana around the lower portion of the face and white shoes. Suspect #3 - A skinny black male between 5’10” – 6’”. He was wearing a black sweat shirt, khaki, black bandana around the lower portion of the face, and white and black shoes. Article continues after sponsor message If the public has any information please contact the any of the following agencies: Troy Police Department – 618-667-6731 O’Fallon Police Department – 618-624-4545 Maryville Police Department – 618-344-8899

