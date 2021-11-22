ST. LOUIS – Three SIUE men's soccer players are among the honorees on the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference men's soccer Scholar Athlete Teams.



Defender Max Broughton (Rawstenall, England), midfielder Oskar Lenz (Hamburg, Germany) and goalkeeper Tor Erik Larsen (Alesund, Norway) each were recognized. Broughton and Lenz received first team honors while Larsen is an honorable mention.

Broughton played in all 17 games for SIUE. A natural defender, Broughton tied for the team lead with four goals and added an assist for nine points, good for second on the team in scoring. Broughton has a 4.00 grade point average in exercise science.

Lenz finished third on the team with eight points. He scored two goals and added a team-high four assists. Lenz collected the game-winning goal Oct. 31 against Loyola. He has a 4.00 grade point average in public health. Lenz also was an Academic All-Mid-American Conference selection following the 2020-21 season.

Larsen started 13 games in goal for the Cougars recording 1.11 goals against average, good for third in the league. He accumulated a .779 save percentage, which led the MVC. Larsen has a 3.90 grade point average in business.

The criteria for the all-MVC honor parallels the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) standards for Academic All-America voting. Nominees must be starters or important reserves with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.00 scale). Also, students must have participated in at least 75 percent of the regular season matches or played in the league tournament. Student-athletes must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their institution (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at their institution.



