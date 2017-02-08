ALTON - Three suspects have been charged following arrests made Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. near Cowboy Market on Central Avenue.

Trevon L. Northern, 19, of the 300 block of 9th Street, and Eric D. Walker, 25, of the 2400 block of Lasalle Dr. were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and Brandon E. Blake, 27, of the 1300 block of Rixon, was charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony. Northern and Walker were accused of unlawfully possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine. Blake was accused of shoving Detective Marcos Pulido, causing him to fall to the ground.

Bail for Walker was set at $15,000, bail for Northern was set for $10,000 and bail for Blake was set for $50,000.

Those charges come after continuing drug arrests by the Alton Police Department. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said Cowboy Market was not in anyway involved with the criminal activity.

