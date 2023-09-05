A serious crash at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, involved three motorcycles and one apparently struck a deer.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns said the accident which occurred on Illinois Route 100 north of Elsah involved a 48-year-old from Tuscola, a 40-year-old, and a 45-year-old from Heyworth.

“One of the motorcycle riders struck a deer to start the accident and then the other motorcycles became involved and eventually a helicopter was called to transport the victim,” Manns said.

“Alton Police and other law enforcement came to assist the Jersey County officers,” he said.

Manns said the most seriously injured motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene.

