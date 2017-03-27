EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, the Illinois State Police and Alton Memorial Ambulance were dispatched to a head-on collision at Illinois Route 159, roughly a quarter mile southwest of Fox Creek at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

“Somehow, the two vehicles crossed over and hit head on,” Capt. James Whiteford of the Edwardsville Fire Department, said. “We were dispatched for someone with a broken leg. Three were injured and taken to do the hospital.”

Capt. Whiteford said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, but he said all three were taken to the hospital for proper diagnosis.

Whiteford said thankfully modern technology enables people to survive these types of accidents today, with most using seat belts, air bags and cars have crumple zones on them.

“If we had received this same call 15 years ago, we would probably be talking about fatalities, but this was a testament to the quality of engineering going into the cars,” he said. “The safety features in cars today are far better than before.”

The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash and would have a full report following the analysis, Whiteford said.

