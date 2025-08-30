SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies are proud to announce that three members of the organization have won 2025 Frontier League Awards. Outfielder Victor Castillo has been named to the 2025 All-Frontier League Team, while clubhouse manager Matt Mooney wins his third straight Sam Hartsfield Award as the league’s “clubbie” of the year, and athletic trainer Margaret Rall takes home Athletic Trainer of the Year honors.A second-year pro from Tallahassee, Florida, Victor Castillo has...