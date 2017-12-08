NORMAL – Five former SIUE student-athletes will be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. All are being recognized for their high school basketball accomplishments.

Liz (DeShasier) Bray, Stosha (DeShasier) Flowers, Alicia (DeShasier) McConnell, Amber (Shelton) Allan and Sarah Larson will be inducted in a Hall of Fame banquet May 5th at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois.

Bray played 91 games for SIUE women's basketball from 1999 to 2003. She averaged 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for SIUE. The Cougar forward from Carrollton, Illinois, connected on better than 50 percent of her field goals her senior season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Flowers enjoyed one season in an SIUE uniform as a volleyball player in 2000. The Carrollton, Illinois, native appeared in 29 matches for the Cougars and recorded 185 kills. She transferred to SIUE after playing basketball at Southern Indiana.

McConnell was a first team All-American softball player during her senior season in 2006. She joined the SIUE women's track and field team as a javelin specialist and later represented the United States, winning a gold medal at the 2011 Pan American games. She has been inducted into the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Valley Conference Hall of Fame.

Allan, of Edwardsville, Illinois, played two seasons of basketball for the Cougars and earned honorable mention All-American honors during the 2007-08 season. She is 12th on SIUE's all-time scoring list with 1,165 points after leading SIUE in scoring during the 2006-07 and 2007-08 season.

Larson, of Galesburg, Illinois, averaged 5.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in two seasons with the Cougars. She appeared in 55 games during the 1999-00 and 2000-01 seasons, hitting 37 percent of her three-point attempts.

Complete IBCA 2018 Hall of Fame list

More like this: