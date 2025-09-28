EAST ALTON – Three cases of burglary in East Alton include two charged with breaking in to the same garage and another accused of burglarizing a house trailer.

Mandy S. LaVite, 52, of Edwardsville, and Gregory M. Cooper, 43, of South Roxana, were both charged on Sept. 17, 2025 with one count each of burglary, both Class 2 felonies.

On Sept. 16, 2025, LaVite and Cooper allegedly entered the same detached garage on Old Alton Edwardsville Road in Edwardsville with the intent to commit a theft.

Adaam S. Agney, 36, of Bethalto, was charged in an unrelated case on Sept. 12, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of burglary. Agney allegedly entered a house trailer which was property of Multi Family Innovations in East Alton with the intent to commit a theft on Sept. 11, 2025.

All three individuals were ordered released from custody pending trial in each of the cases presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

