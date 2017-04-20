EDWARDSVILLE - Three females housed in Madison County Jail were treated for suspected opioid-based overdoses on Wednesday, April 19, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

Madison County Sheriff's Office became aware of the issue when the three inmates in a temporary holding cell showed symptoms of narcotic intoxication at 2:15 p.m. on April 19, 2017, and were in need of medical assistance.

"Emergency medical assistance was immediately requested, and all three were transported to a regional hospital, where they were treated for suspected opioid-based overdoses," Capt. Mike Dixon said. "The three females were treated and released, and are currently back in the custody of the Madison County Jail on their original, unassociated charges."

A thorough investigation was immediately ordered by the sheriff to determine how the inmates came into possession of the narcotics. Investigators with the sheriff’s office have met with and interviewed all the inmates who were in the temporary holding cell at the time of the event. The Illinois State Police Crimes Scene Investigative Unit was called to assist in processing the actual holding cell.

Initial investigative efforts have shown the narcotics were likely smuggled into the holding cell via a private body cavity by a single inmate who then shared the narcotics with others in the cell. The investigation has shown that the narcotics never made their way into the jail’s general population and were contained to the temporary hold cell.

A person of interest, who was in the holding cell at the time of this event, has been developed and is being held pending further investigations. The facts of the investigation will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office later today or tomorrow, to determine if formal charges will be issued. If charges are filed in this matter, an updated press release will be made.

