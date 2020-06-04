ALTON - Three have been charged with attempted arson, criminal damage to property and mob action at Ketchum’s Corner Kreme at Alby and Elm Streets in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The three are Javion Anderson, 18, of Alton, Michael L. Morris, 18, of Godfrey, and William J. Curtis, 21, of Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident happened at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said. Simmons said an undercover Alton officer was outside the Ketchum’s Corner Kreme property in a vehicle when a “big mortar” was tossed at the property. The three were stopped and apprehended in quick fashion after the criminal action was committed.

The explosion of the mortar that night startled nearby residents, and many came outside to check out what happened.

Bond has been set at $50,000.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Alton Man Detained After Arson In East Alton
Jul 3, 2025
Senator Harriss to Host ICASH Event in East Alton Thursday
Today
100 Years Ago: Altonian Visits Long Lost Brother in Canada
Jun 19, 2025
2024 Madison County Final Multiplier Announced
May 12, 2025
Alton Man Faces Arson Charge Following Belle Street Apartment Fire
Jun 26, 2025

 