Group will perform with ZZ Top on Final Night of Fair

SPRINGFIELD – Gregg Allman, who was slated to perform on Sunday, August 21, as a co-headlining act with ZZ Top, has cancelled his upcoming appearance at the Illinois State Fair citing serious health issues that require doctor’s care.

To enhance this final night concert, fair officials have announced the group Three Doors Down will perform on the Grandstand with ZZ Top on Sunday, August 21. The band has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and has shared the stage with artists such as Daughtry, Megadeth, Nickleback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and ZZ Top.

Current ticket holders do not need to do anything extra in order to attend this concert. All tickets purchased and issued remain valid.

Ticket holders who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster, may reach out to Ticketmaster directly to request a refund due to Mr. Allman’s cancellation. Their tickets will be voided upon refund approval, and Ticketmaster will issue the refund back to the credit/debit card that was utilized to originally purchase the concert tickets.

Ticket holders who purchased their concert tickets through the Illinois State Fair Box Office may submit a form (located on ISF website or at Grandstand Box office), along with their unused tickets, to the address located at the bottom of the form. Refund forms may also be dropped off at the Grandstand.

PLEASE BE AWARE THAT ALL REFUND CHECKS WILL BE PROCESSED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE FAIR. REGARDLESS OF ORIGINAL FORM OF PAYMENT, NO CASH REFUNDS WILL BE ISSUED AT THE GRANDSTAND BOX OFFICE.

Questions regarding refund policies can be directed to the Illinois State Fair Box Office at (217) 782-1979.

