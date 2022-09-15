EDWARDSVILLE - Three Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 teachers have been named recipients of a grant from the Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation (IRTAF). The IRTAF recently awarded $36,500 in grant money to public school educators (PreK through 12) statewide.

Laura Brennan and Tyler Slaby of Liberty Middle School and Shanyra Cox of Woodland Elementary School were all awarded an IRTAF grant.

Below are summarized paragraphs of the project in each of the three’s own words.

Laura Brennan, Liberty Middle School ($750)

My class would benefit from purchasing a SRA Reading Laboratory Kit. SRA supports a growth mindset within every student. Students are interested in their own learning with self-monitoring progress, which is an integral part of student success. Students are motivated through self-guided, cross-curricular reading selections that connect their reading level with their topics of interests. This instills a love of reading and learning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tyler Slaby, Liberty Middle School ($570)

I am currently needing math supplies for our 6th grade math students to better support them in the classroom when it comes to understanding multiplication and division. I am on the search for base ten blocks that can be used for 330 students in our middle school to support their learning of fractions, multiplication, and division.

Shanyra Cox, Woodland Elementary School ($679.78)

As part of the technology curriculum, I will introduce coding to the 3rd-5th graders. I would like to enrich the coding unit by allowing them to see their coding skills in action with a Dash and Dot coding robot with challenge and enrichment accessories. Students will not only have to understand block coding but will have to problem solve together to code their robot to perform a task. The Dash and Dot robot will teach the kids block coding, provide them with opportunity to problem solve, use critical thinking skills, as well as spark their creativity.

The IRTA Foundation designed this program based on the idea that educators often do not have additional revenue sources available for unique student projects or classroom materials.

Applicants were required to meet the proper criteria and to submit their proposals by early June. The IRTAF Board of Directors selected the grant recipients and awards are being presented now. The Illinois Principals Association played a vital role in assisting IRTAF with the promotion of this program.