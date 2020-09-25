MEDORA - A series of three crashes were related in a multiple vehicle pileup at 4:37 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Illinois 267 and Illinois 111 in Medora, Macoupin County, that has resulted in a fatality. The initial ISP report to the media had information from the second crash.

Mark Pyatt, a 57-year-old male from Greenfield, was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries after the first crash. In the second crash, Matthew E. Grizzle, 28, of Fidelity, was airlifted to a regional hospital, but later died at the hospital. Benjamin P. Ruyle, 39, of Medora, was listed in the first, second and third ISP crash report at the scene and airlifted to a regional hospital.

Ruyle and Pyatt remain under care in regional hospitals, said Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando, a spokesperson for District 18 on Friday afternoon.

Below, are all three preliminary ISP reports on the three crashes that occurred one after another.

Crash #1

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Serious Injuries

WHERE: Illinois 267 at Illinois 111, Medora, Macoupin County

WHEN: September 24, 2020 at 4:37 AM

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Red 2005 GMC Pickup Unit 2 – White 2006 GMC Pickup

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Benjamin P. Ruyle, a 39 year old male from Medora, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Mark Pyatt, a 57-year-old male from Greenfield - Airlifted to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Illinois 267 in the area of Illinois 111. Unit 2 was traveling southbound on Illinois 267 in the same area. Unit 1 crossed into oncoming traffic and struck unit 2 head-on. Unit 1 became disabled in the middle of the roadway with no lights on, which caused two additional crashes. Both drivers from the first crash were airlifted to regional hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for reconstruction and recovery for approximately five hours. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) responded and is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

Crash #2

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois 267 at Illinois 111, Medora, Macoupin County

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: September 24, 2020 at 4:37 AM

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Red 2005 GMC Pickup

Unit 2 – Blue 2015 Kia Optima

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Benjamin P. Ruyle, a 39-year-old male from Medora, IL. – Airlifted to a regional hospital.

Unit 2 – Matthew E. Grizzle, a 28-year-old male from Fidelity, IL - Airlifted to a regional hospital. (Deceased)

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Due to a previous crash at Illinois 267 and Illinois 111, unit 1 was sitting sideways, disabled, in the roadway.

Unit 2 was traveling southbound on Illinois 267. Unit 2 struck the passenger side of unit 1. Unit 2 left the roadway to the right and came to rest in the west ditch. Both drivers were airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of unit 2 succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The roadway was closed for reconstruction and recovery for approximately five hours.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) responded and is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

Crash #3

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Serious Injuries

WHERE: Illinois 267 at Illinois 111, Medora, Macoupin County

WHEN: September 24, 2020 at 4:37 AM

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Red 2005 GMC Pickup

Unit 2 – Orange 2012 Fiat

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Benjamin P. Ruyle, a 39-year-old male from Medora, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Terry L. Roberts, a 61-year-old male from Greenfield, IL. - Refused medical attention.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Due to a previous crash at Illinois 267 and Illinois 111, unit 1 was sitting sideways, disabled, in the roadway. Unit 2 was traveling southbound on Illinois 267, in the same area. Unit 2 struck the front end of unit 1 with the driver’s side of unit 2. The driver of unit 2 refused medical attention.

The driver of unit 1 was airlifted to a regional hospital due to injuries from a previous crash. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) responded and is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

More like this: