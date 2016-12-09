EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Department said today tips from the public helped investigators identify three of the four suspects in the Nov. 29, Wal-Mart baby formula theft.

Felony Retail Theft charges were issued in Madison County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2016, against:

DARNELL GREGORY, 37

37 LAWANDA C. HAMILTON, 33

33 TERRY L. LITTLE, 34

All three subjects are currently wanted on the offenses and are known to live in and around the North St. Louis County region. "We'd like to thank the media, and most of all the members of the public who provided the information leading to the issuance of the charges," said Madison County Sheriff's Department Capt. T. Mike Dixon. Article continues after sponsor message

