HARDIN - At 10:28 p.m. on February 2, 2023, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 96 in Mozier, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Johnny L. Chapman, age 38, of Louisiana, Mo., was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance,

Driving While License Suspended,

Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Additionally, a passenger, Maureessa D. Addington, age 31, of St. Paul, Virginia was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Chapman was arrested without incident and lodged at the Pike County Jail. Addington was arrested without incident and lodged at the Jersey County Jail.

Retherford Is Arrested In Carrollton For Calhoun Warrant

At 11:51 p.m. on February 6, 2023, Kara R. Retherford, age 43, of Carrolton, Illinois was arrested by Law Enforcement Officials from Carrolton Police Department, on a Warrant of Arrest for Calhoun County.

This arrest warrant stems from a traffic stop that was conducted on September 17, 2022, at Illinois Route 16 near the Joe Page Bridge, which resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The seized items were sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for testing, and subsequent to that testing, a warrant was issued on November 4, 2022, in Calhoun County, Illinois, for the following offenses:

• Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Retherford was arrested without incident and lodged at the Greene County Jail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Carrolton Police Department for its assistance.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

