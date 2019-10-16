WOOD RIVER - Three were charged in an armed robbery Monday that took place on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at approximately 1:40 p.m., at the Verizon Store, 623 Wesley Drive, Wood River, Illinois.

It was reported two masked men went inside the store and one man was waiting outside in a suspect vehicle. Wood River Police officers responded, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

"The suspect vehicle had just left upon officer arrival," Wells said. "A description of the vehicle was obtained and was quickly broadcasted. The last known direction of travel was south on Illinois 255. A South Roxana Officer saw the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The South Roxana Officer and a Wood River Officer pursued the vehicle onto westbound I-270. The suspect vehicle led the officers into Missouri. The vehicle attempted to elude the officers and crashed into one vehicle pushing it into another vehicle near Bellefontaine Road at Dunn Road. One person in the victim vehicles was injured as a result of the suspect's actions.

"The three black male occupants attempted to flee on foot from the vehicle but were quickly apprehended. The suspects were driving a stolen vehicle. Evidence from the armed robbery and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle."

The following individuals were charged today in Madison County Circuit Court:

ISIAH MORGAN

BLACK/MALE

AGE: 26

LKA: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI

Morgan was charged with ARMED ROBBERY and AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. Morgan was identified as one person who was inside the Verizon Store committing the robbery. He also pointed a firearm at Officer Mike Young during the pursuit. Bond was set at $500,000.00

TYRONE R. ROBINSON

BLACK/MALE

AGE: 26

LKA: 7520 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD

NORMANDY, MISSOURI

Robinson was charged with ARMED ROBBERY and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEAPONS BY A FELON. Robinson was identified as one person who was inside the Verizon Store committing the robbery. Bond was set at $500,000.00.

JARDAN L. AARON

BLACK/MALE

AGE: 21

LKA: 1326 WELEBA AVE.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI

Aaron was identified as the person driving the stolen vehicle during the robbery. He was charged with ARMED ROBBERY, OFFENSES RELATING TO MOTOR VEHICLES, and AGGRAVATING FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER. Bond was set at $500,000.00.

Robinson was already on probation in Madison County, Illinois for ROBBERY. He pled guilty to Wood River Police Department Report #18-4267. In this report, Robinson committed a robbery of cell phones from the Wood River Wal-Mart. The date of the report was April 8, 2018.

All three individuals will be brought back to Madison County Illinois to face the felony charges.

