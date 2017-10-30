Get The Latest News!

BLOOMINGTON – The three remaining Riverbender-area teams still in the 44th IHSA Football Championship will all play their second-round games Saturday afternoon, the IHSA has announced.

Edwardsville will travel to the Chicago suburbs for the second week in a row as the Tigers will play at Palatine at 3 p.m. Saturday in Class 8A, while Class 7A Alton will host their second-round game against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West at 3 p.m. Saturday at Public School Stadium.

Carrollton will be hosting Camp Point Central at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class 1A second round.

The Edwardsville-Palatine winner will take on the Minooka-Barrington winner in the 8A quarterfinals the weekend of Nov. 10-11, while the Lincoln-Way West-Alton winner plays the Wheaton North-Batavia winner in the 7A quarterfinals and the Carrollton-Camp Point winner clashes with the Tuscola-Brown County winner in the 1A quarters.

Other area teams of note in the second round include East St. Louis hosting Buffalo Grove in the 7A second round at 2 p.m Saturday at Clyde Jordan Stadium; Highland meeting Effingham at home at 3 p.m Saturday; the South Seven's Belleville Althoff traveling to Rochester for a 5 p.m Saturday 4A second-round matchup; the South Central's Carlinville at Decatur St. Teresa at 2 p.m. Saturday, SCC teams Vandalia and Greenville taking each other on at 1 p.m. Saturday and the SCC's Pana heading to deep Southern Illinois to meet Anna-Jonesboro at 2 p.m Saturday, all in the 3A second round.

