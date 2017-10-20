BUFFALO GROVE – Three area doubles teams moved into the second day of competition in the first day of the IHSA Girls Tennis Championship in the Chicago suburbs on Thursday.

All of the Riverbender area's singles representatives in the IHSA Girls Tennis Championship didn't survive the first day of the tournament in Chicago on Thursday.

In Class 2A, Edwardsville's Natalie Karibian dropped both of her matches on the day, falling to Highland Park's Lily Tiemeyer 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to be relegated to the consolation bracket; in her first match in that bracket, Karibian was eliminated by Naperville Central's Jacquelyne Qi 6-3, 6-1.

Edwardsville's doubles team of Grace Desse/Abby Cimarolli, however, fared a bit better; they lost their opening-round match to Lisle Benet Academy's Kendall Schrader/Daniella Nenadovich 6-2, 6-1 to be relegated to the consolation bracket, but moved into the third round of consolation play with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Meghan Maynard/Natalie Singh of New Lenox Lincoln-Way West before defeating Jayne Fradin/Kendall Oldham of Glenview Glenbrook South 6-0, 6-3. The duo will next meet Sophia Kreider/Maya Jamroz of Oak Park-River Forest at Schaumburg High School Friday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the Class 1A competition, Marquette Catholic's Shelby Jones won her opening-round match over Ana Cuartas of Marion 6-1, 6-1 to move into the second round, where she was relegated to consolation play in a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Claudia Miller of Winnetka North Shore Country Day; Herrin's Reagan Ridgway eliminated Jones 6-0, 6-1 in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Both of Triad's entries, Caitlyn Smith and Meghan Dulaney, were both eliminated from the tournament Thursday, Smith falling to Mia Bertino of Joliet Catholic 6-0, 6-0 and Ridgway 6-1, 6-1 in the first consolation round; Dulaney dropped her first-round match to Chicago University's Jennifer Lewis 6-1, 6-0 to be relegated, but won her first-round consolation match over Urbana's Erin Wright 6-1, 6-1, but was eliminated by Normal University's Abby Totten in the second consolation round 6-2, 6-3.

Jersey's doubles team of Hannah Hudson/Chelsea Maag moved into Friday's play with a pair of consolation-bracket wins; they fell to Normal University's Grace Matheis/Anna Huber 6-0, 6-5 to be relegated, but won their first consolation round over Kylie Jozwik/Melissa Variny of Lake Villa Lakes 6-1, 6-3 before downing Clair Moore/Emily Vonderheide of Quincy Notre Dame 3-6, 7-5, 10-3. The duo will take on Kaley Oliver/Makynna Shaffer of Carmi White County at Rolling Meadows High School Friday morning in the third consolation round.

Roxana's Sara Kreutztrager/Haley Milazzo also got to the second day of the tournament by defeating Mia Stipes/Delaney Tressler of Champaign St. Thomas More 7-5, 6-3 in the opening round, but fell to Maggie Slope/Charlie Sartoris of Bloomington Central Catholic 6-3, 6-4 in the second round; in the second consolation-bracket round, they ousted Piper Marcum/Jarryn Jones of Centralia 6-3, 6-3; they will meet Champaign Central's Olivia Gunn/Allison Bergh Friday morning at Rolling Meadows High School.

Highland Park has a two-point lead on Darien Hinsdale South after the opening day of team competition in Class 2A, 14 points for the Mustangs and 12 for the Hornets; Glen Ellyn Glenbard West and Lincolnshire Stevenson are tied with Hinsdale with 12 points, with Hinsdale Central a point behind at 11 points. North Shore Country Day leads the Class 1A team standings with 11 points, with Chicago Walter Payton a point down at 10; Chatham Glenwood, Maple Park Kaneland and Normal University are all tied at nine points each.

Play continues tomorrow, with the finals set for Saturday; updated results can be found at IHSA.org.

More like this: