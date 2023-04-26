GRANITE CITY - The Edwardsville boys track team was dominant from the start as the Tigers won the large school Madison County boys track and field championship in the annual meet held Tuesday at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field in Granite City.

The Tigers won overwhelmingly with 206 points, with Alton coming in second with 87 points, Triad was third with 79 points, Collinsville came in fourth with 67 points, the host Warriors were fifth at 59 points and Highland finished sixth with 53 points.

In the field events, Iose Epenesa of Edwardsville won the shot put with a throw of 14.46 meters, with second place going to Zach Van Tieghem of Triad at 14.08 meters, in third place was Collinsville's Devin Habermehl at 13.63 meters, teammate Jonathan Sewell was fourth at 13.55 meters, and the Tigers' Dorian Arguellas was fifth at 13.37 meters. Christian Hardin of Alton had a throw of 13.15 meters, Granite's James Johnson came up with a toss of 8.90 meters and Highland's Liam Kobberman had a throw of 7.89 meters.

In the discus throw, Epenesa won with a toss of 48.75 meters, with teammate Dalton Brown second at 46.27 meters, third place went to Sewell at 44.57 meters, Habermehl was fourth at 42.85 meters and Jaylun Nelson of Triad was fifth at 38.58 meters. Darian Johnson of Alton had a toss of 36.34 meters and Johnson had a distance of 28,18 meters.

In the high jump, Collinsville's K.J. Thorps-Watt cleared 1.88 meters to win, with Granite's Antonio Dean and Edwardsville's Devyon Hill-Lomax tied for second at 1.83 meters, Dean placing second on the fewer misses rule, while Isaiah Ford of the Warriors, Braven Hard of the Knights and Andre Mayne of the Kahoks all tied for fourth at 1.78 meters, with Ford coming in fourth and Hard in fifth on the fewest misses rule, while Highland's John Story went over at 1.73 meters. The Tigers' Ethan Stukenberg won the pole vault, going over at 4.27 meters, with Parker Friederich of the Knights was second at 3.96 meters, third place went to Ben Stallings of Collinsville, who went over at 3.66 meters, in fourth place was Nick Helton of Edwardsville at 3.20 meters and Ayden Gratzl of the Kahoks was fifth at 3.05 meters.

In the long jump, Thorps-Watt won with a jump of 6.10 meters, with Ward coming in second at 5.59 meters, edging out Logan Webb of Granite City, who finished third at 5.56 meters, Triad's Jason Randoll was fourth at 5.45 meters and Dylan Brown of Collinsville was fifth at 5.32 meters, with Jack Nimmo of Highland going 5.07 meters and Jeremiah Blakely of Alton having a jump of 4.89 meters. In the triple jump, Thorps-Watt became the meet's only triple winner, taking the event with a leap of 12.36 meters, with Ford coming in second at 11.89 meters, Joshua Anoke of the Tigers came in third at 11.82 meters, Ian Dempsey of the Knights was fourth at 11.81 meters and Jared Taul of the Redbirds came in fifth at 11.36 meters. Cole Parsons of the Bulldogs had a leap of 10.58 meters.

The Redbirds started off well with Samuel Elliott-Barnes winning the 100 meters at 11.17 seconds, with Tristan Darby of Triad second at 11.24 seconds, William Harris of the Redbirds was third at 11.27 seconds, Owen Lightner of the Knights was fourth at 11.46 seconds and Edwardsville's Johnnie Robinson was fifth at 11.52 seconds. Collinsville's Troy Johnson came in at 11.71 seconds, Highland's Drew Schoenhardt was in at 11.76 seconds and Granite's Josh Davis had a time of 11.93 seconds. In the 200 meters, Elliott-Barnes won his second event with a time of 22.31 seconds, with Kellen Brnfre of the Tigers second at 22.58 seconds, Tashon Crockarell of the Knights was third at 22.75 seconds, Harris was fourth at 22.77 seconds and Zach Lane of Edwardsville came in fifth at 22.81 seconds. Shawn Rodgers of the Warriors had a time of 23.00 seconds, the Bulldogs' Cam Ward was in at 23.92 seconds and Sebastian Munoz of the Kahoks had a time of 24.07 seconds.

In the 400 meters, Ja'Quiveon Whitfield of Alton was the winner at 51.50 seconds, with Xavier Valdez of the Tigers second at 51.83 seconds, third place went to Collinsville's Jalek Nelson at 52.05 seconds, in fourth place was Edwardsville's Braylon Heavens at 52.19 seconds and Antonio Dean of Granite City was fifth at 53.46 seconds. Highland's Cole Basden came in at 53.98 seconds and Triad's Kaden Dudley had a time of 1:03.36. Trey Peterson of Collinsville was the winner of the 800 meters with a time of 1:59.17, with Edwardsville's Alex Uder second at 2:01.63, the Redbirds' Christian Kotzamanis was third at 2:05.54, Joseph Smart of Highland came in fourth at 2:06.73 and Jack Paty of the Tigers was fifth at 2:07.18. Daniel Wilson of the Warriors was in at 2:09.43 and Triad's Dylan Frutiger had a time of 2:19.79.

Dallas Mancinas of Highland was the winner of the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:36,10, with Drew Twyman of Triad second at 4:37.41, third place went to Hugh Davis of Edwardsville at 4:39.70, teammate Ben Perulfi was fourth at 4:41.96 and Collinsville's Andrew Gonski was fifth at 4:44.31. Josh Martin of Granite had a time of 5:22.63 and Alton's Hank McClaine was in at 5:29.09. In the 3,200 meters, the Tigers went one-two, with Jackson Amick winning at 10:08.07 and Ben Ziobro second at 10:15.90, while Gonski was third at 10:24.68, Noah Gallivan of Alton was fourth at 10:25.80 and Triad's Sam Kuckuck was fifth at 10:42.29, with Highland's Christian Knobloch having a time of 10:51.99.

In the hurdles races, Alton's Simon McClaine won the 110 meters with a time of 15.55 seconds, with Amari Rodgers-Parrot of Granite second at 15.88 seconds, Collinsville's Talin Nabors placed third at 16.09 seconds, teammate Adam Frazier was fourth at 17.40 seconds and Patrick Chism of the Tigers was fifth at 18.01 seconds. Clayton Lakatos of Edwardsville won the 300 meters at 39.88 seconds, with McClaine second at 40.09 seconds, Rodgers-Parrot was third at 42.47 seconds, Louis Yohannes of the Knights was fourth at 42.96 seconds and Nabors was fifth at 43.35 seconds. Gabe Schwartz of Highland came in at 47.00 seconds.

In the relay races, Triad won the 4x100 meters with a time of 42.49 seconds, while Alton came in second at 43.15 seconds, third place went to Granite City at 45.22 seconds, Highland was fourth at 45.37 seconds and Collinsville was fifth at 46.28 seconds. The Redbirds won the 4x200 meters at 1:31.06, with the Warriors second at 1:35.50, the Kahoks came in third at 1:35.56, the Bulldogs were fourth at 1:36.59 and the Knights were fifth at 1:39.28. The winners of the 4x400 meters was Edwardsville at 3:30.82, with Alton second at 3:33.78, Collinsville came in third at 3:35.87, in fourth place was Highland at 3:37.61, fifth place went to Granite City at 3:43.14 and Triad came in sixth at 3:43.58. In the 4x800 meters, taking first place were the Tigers at 8:23.32, the Redbirds at 8:27.36, in third place were the Bulldogs at 8:31.93, fourth place went to Knights at 8:43.29 and the Kahoks came in fifth at 9:05.35.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

