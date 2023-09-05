GRANITE CITY - Ella Thompson came in eighth, with teammate Olivia Coll right behind in ninth place as Edwardsville placed all of its runners in the Top 23 as the Tigers came in second to Chatham Glenwood in the girls race at the 50th running of the Pete Robinson/Harry Lang Granite City Invitational cross country meet Saturday morning at Wilson Park in Granite City.

The Titans won the meet with a score of 35 points, with the Tigers in second at 61 points. In third place was Waterloo with 76 points, O'Fallon came in fourth at 101 points, Highland finished fifth with 266 points, Belleville Althoff Catholic was sixth with 271 points, seventh place went to Triad with 276 points, Mascoutah came in eighth with 283 points, Freeburg was ninth at 285 points and Quincy rounded out the top ten with 313 points.

Among local teams in the field, Roxana came in 15th with 358 points, while Marquette Catholic was 19th at 459 points. Alton, Civic Memorial, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Metro-East Lutheran, the host Warriors, Piasa Southwestern and Staunton had runners who competed, but not enough to record a team score.

Edwardsville's performance exceeded expectations and Tigers coach George Patrylak couldn't have been any happier with the outcome.

"The times certainly surpassed expectations," Patrylak said, "in that, all seven of our runners beat our number two runner from last year. This is the first time it's happened and four of our runners ran under 19 minutes at the Granite City Invite."

In another indication of the team's depth, Edwardsville finished first over O'Fallon to win the girls JV meet 48-55, with freshman Ava Horsfall winning the individual title and both Margaret Paty and Bella Horsfall finishing in third and fourth, respectively.

"I think this was our best Granite City performance ever for the girls' side," Patrylak said. "We had a good race today. It was almost 50 seconds better than last year."

Ellie Bush of O'Fallon was the individual winner with a time of 17:58.8, with Glenwood's Ali Londrigan second at 18:03.4 and teammate Ashlyn Chopra third at 18:16.8. A pair of Waterloo runners - Danielle Mudd and Cameron Crump - finished fourth and fifth respectively, with Mudd's time being 18:29.1 and Crump coming in at 18:35.4. Sixth place went to Brenna Sloman of the Titans, who was in at 18:38.2, while Aubreigh Desmond of Belleville Althoff Catholic was seventh at 18:42.0. Thompson was eighth with a time of 18:46.7, Coll came in ninth at 18:49.3 and Glenwood's Sophie Rentmeister rounded out the top ten at 18:56.6.

The Explorers were led by Katie Johnson, who came in at 21:53.8, with Paige Rister in at 22:04.5, Lillian Hannigan had a time of 22:53.5, Cassidy Eccles was in at 24:45.9, Ava Certa had a time of 25:15.9, Isabella Johnson's time was 25:57.6 and Isabella Downey came in at 28:26.8. Chloe Miller had the best time for the Redbirds at 20:49.8, with Sophia Helfrich in at 20:50.7 and Aliyah Rehling came in at 21:27.6.

Shelby Quick was CM's only runner, having a time of 21:31.1, while Morgan Laing led the Kahoks with a time of 24:34.4, with Catalina Jiminez-Magana coming in at 26:29.6 and Danielle Cary was home at 27:06.2. Zhakeya Hawkins was the only runner for the Flyers and came in at 20:52.9 and Izzy McLeod was the only Metro-East runner, having a time of 22:25.5.

Emilee Franklin led the Warriors with a time of 19:18.6, with Lydia Harris in at 21:17.4, Charlee Schwaller's time was 21:47.7 and Madison Tanksley was in at 26:01.3. Peyton Frey once again led Highland with a time of 19:44.5, while Layne Powers had a time of 21:27.6, Ava McPherson was in at 21:52.3, Elley Seger's time was 22:01.3, Tarryn Keeney had a time of 22:03.0 and Rowan Passmore was home at 22:34.7.

Emma Wyman was the only runner for the Piasa Birds and had a time of 19:33.6.. The Shells saw Raelee Kimbro in at 19:53.8, with Gianna Stassi having a time of 20:46.2, Bailey Schallenberg-Decker was in at 22:35.2, Taylor Partridge had a time of 23:36.6, Elizabeth Clouse's time was 24:47.7, Ridley Allen was in at 27:08.7 and Kaitlyn Garland had a time of 28:03.0.

Mallory Lucykow led Staunton with a time of 24:44.7 and teammate Lydia LaRose was in at 26:31.3. Morgan Mason led Triad with a time of 19:37.0, with Amanda Bagwell in at 21:13.9, Abigail James was home at 21:48.6, Alivia Phillips had a time of 21:58.1, Mikayla Niehaus had a time of 22:38.2 and Cameron Powers was in at 23:42.3.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

