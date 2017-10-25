Thomas William Allred Sr. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Thomas William Allred Sr. Years of Service: 1970-1972 War: Vietnam Conflict Message: Dad was a Radioman during the Vietnam era and served at communications station on Guam. He coordinated communications to and from our military members overseas. He currently resides in Alton, retired but still doing weddings and photograph. Print Version Submit your Tribute Trending