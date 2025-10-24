Friday in the River Bend area starts out mostly cloudy with increasing clouds throughout the day. Expect a high near 62 and a low around 48. Winds will be light, southeast at 7 mph with gusts up to 10 mph. It will feel pleasant at times, with a chilly start in the morning. Late in the evening, a light shower will arrive, with a 25% chance of rain. Morning fog is also possible early Friday.

During Friday morning the skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperature rising to a cool high in the low 60s by afternoon. Winds will remain light and southeast. Evening will bring increasing clouds and a 55% chance of light showers late at night.

Saturday will be a cooler, damp day with a high near 57 and a low around 49. Showers are likely throughout the day and evening, with rain probability around 55%. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching 9 to 16 mph from the southeast. It will feel generally cool throughout.

Sunday continues the trend with a high again near 57 and a low near 48. Expect breezy conditions in the morning with winds east at 13 mph and gusts near 20 mph. Periods of light rain will persist, especially in the morning, tapering off by the evening when it will be mostly cloudy.

Throughout the weekend, mold counts are moderate to high, ragweed and grass are low. Air quality remains good to moderate.

