O’Fallon – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in conjunction with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC), is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Anyone attending the drive should park near the hospital’s Outpatient entrance and enter the building using the Outpatient entrance, which is noted with a blue “Outpatient” sign. Additional directional signs will be posted to lead guests to the conference room, located on the fourth floor.

As ‘thank you’ MVRBC will provide all donors with a voucher for the long-sleeve “Holiday Cheer” T-shirt, that features the following phrase, “The Best Way To Spread Holiday Cheer Is By Donating Blood All Through The Year.”

According to MVRBC, they anticipate an increased need for donors beginning the week of Thanksgiving and continuing through the holiday season.

To schedule a donation time call MVRBC at 866-GIVE-BLD (866-448-3253) or log on to www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use Sponsor Code: 10155. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are suggested. A photo ID is required to participate, and it is encouraged that all donors get a good night’s sleep and eat a sustaining meal and hydrate well before donating.

A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All persons age 17 and up (or 16 with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. A full list of donor eligibility guidelines may be found at http://www.bloodcenter.org/donate-blood/donating-blood/donor-eligibility.aspx.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

