EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department today reminded motorists of the dangers of impaired driving, particularly on Halloween when little ghouls and goblins are out in neighborhoods and on busy streets after dark.

If you plan to be out celebrating, keep these fearsome warnings in mind: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Drive High Get a DUI. “If you know you’re partying this Halloween, make sure you designate a sober driver to get you home safely,” said Lt. Barry Jones. “Don’t put yourself, or others, at risk by driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana, or any other impairing substance.”

Each year throughout Illinois, hundreds die in impaired-driving crashes, while others face the ramifications of a DUI, including jail time, loss of license, and thousands of dollars spent on attorney’s fees, fines, and lost wages.

The Edwardsville Police Department urges everyone to follow these simple tips to help keep our roads safe during Halloween:

Plan a safe way to get home before you attend a party.

Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use your favorite ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get home.

Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving impaired. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

Use your community’s sober ride program.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as it is safe to do so.

If you see an impaired person about to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely.

Buckle up: It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

The Halloween enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

