SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies today reminded motorists that driving impaired is a scary decision that causes needless fatalities. The message is simple this Halloween: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI.”

“If you think Halloween is scary, remember: a DUI will haunt you for years,” said Cynthia Watters, bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “If you will be partaking in alcohol or other impairing substances, plan ahead for a sober ride home before the party starts.”

Illinois motor vehicle crash fatality rates are higher than they were at this time last year. As of Oct. 23, 864 people lost their lives in vehicle crashes in Illinois this year, according to IDOT provisional data, 48 higher compared to the same timeframe last year.

To save lives and keep these numbers in check, law enforcement will be stepping up efforts to get impaired drivers off the road. The enforcement period will extend Halloween weekend through the early-morning hours of Monday, Nov. 2.

“On Halloween, only ghosts are supposed to have ‘boos’– not drivers. Designate a sober driver,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

If you are celebrating, practice appropriate social distancing, keep gatherings to a minimum and never substitute a Halloween mask for a face covering intended to stop the spread of COVID-19. For more guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health, visit dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

The Halloween enforcement effort and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” campaigns are financed with federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT.

