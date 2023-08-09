GODFREY – The RiverBend Growth Association has awarded the Small Business of the Month for August 2023 to Quality Buick GMC Cadillac, a third-generation family business.

Located at 1620 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton, the business has been thriving now for 65 years. It has been part of the Stevenson family’s livelihood for decades, with Cody Stevenson and Chad Stevenson as its third-generation leader today.

Quality Buick GMC Cadillac continues its mission to provide quality and affordable vehicle sales, care and repair to customers throughout the Riverbend region. To ensure its continued quality service, the company has built a new facility that doubled its body shop capacity and increased its service department’s overall capacity by 20 percent.

They’ve also expanded north, setting up a new dealership in Jerseyville at 1200 S. State St. known as Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Stevenson notes that the dealership has also seen an increase in its number of employees, with 45 employees currently. “We offer continuing education to our sales, service and body shop staff,” he says, to keep them current and up to date on industry growth, developments, and technical expertise.

Article continues after sponsor message

While noting as well that the company has encountered many challenges over its 65 years, Stevenson says their greatest opportunities have come from “establishing and continuing relationships since 1958.”

Quality Buick GMC Cadillac has also had many great opportunities to show its support for the community and help to make it a better place to be. They continue to show their community support through Community Hope Center, Thrive, Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts, Marquette Catholic High School and Alton High School.

“We are family owned and family involved, in all facets and in daily operations,” Stevenson adds. “That’s how we set ourselves apart from the competition, and it is also what brings us pride about our business.”

For more information about Quality Buick GMC Cadillac, visit http://www.QualityGMcars.com online. For Sales, call (877) 875-0572. For Service, call (877) 561-7727.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association and the Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

More like this: