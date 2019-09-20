EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County announced Friday afternoon that a third bat tested positive in Madison County for rabies.

Madison County Rabies Control Administrator, Adam Ohms, D.V.M., reported that a bat collected in Glen Carbon tested positive for rabies. Last month two bats tested positive in the county.

Ohms said it appears there was no known human exposure, however, he wants to remind all persons to avoid direct contact with the wild animals, especially if they appear sick or injured.

“I also urge all pet owners to keep their pets current on rabies vaccinations,” Ohms said. “Pets have a much greater risk of exposure to potentially rabid animals.”

Ohms said if someone comes into contact with a bat they should call the local animal control department.

