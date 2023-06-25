LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Summer Fest is returning for its third year on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Park in Livingston. Featuring live music, vendors, and some new additions for this year, the event is set to be a full day of fun from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hannah McClellan, co-founder of the event, said Summer Fest is very family friendly with several activities that are either free or very affordable.

“It’s a nice community event, it’s very family-friendly,” McClellan said. “The goal from the beginning has been to ensure that it is family-friendly and very affordable. It is free to attend, and most of the activities are free as well.”

Brand-new this year is a Magic Show starting at noon which will be free to attend, McClellan said. There will also be bounce houses for kids to play in for free, and a free live musical performance by Lefty Daytona from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Livingston/Williamson Fire Department will be grilling up burgers, hot dogs and brats from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be sno-cones for sale, and face-painting for a small fee.

This year’s Summer Fest will also see appearances from the Olive Fire Protection District’s new fire truck, as well as a medical transport helicopter. There will also be a Story Book Walk provided by the Staunton Public Library.

McClellan said they strive to provide a variety of vendors at Summer Fest and will welcome a new vendor this year for a local home remodeling business. She also thanked this year’s major sponsors, which are as follows: Village of Livingston

Livingston Park Association (sponsoring Lefty Daytona)

Third Street Realty (sponsoring the Magic Show)

The 2023 Livingston Summer Fest will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located across the street from 536 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Livingston.

